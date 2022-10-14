Judas Priest launched the latest US leg of their “50 Heavy Metal Years” tour in Wallingford, Connecticut, on Thursday (October 13th), and the setlist was a treat for hardcore fans. The night featured a few rarities, including the band’s first live performance of “Genocide” in 40 years.

The tour, which includes support from Queensrÿche, runs through a November 29th show in Houston, Texas, and tickets to the upcoming dates are available via Ticketmaster.

With Judas Priest’s seminal 1982 album Screaming for Vengeance celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, the band had teased that the LP would get some love on this tour. That album was represented by the title track and “Riding on the Wind,” performed for the first time since 2015 and 2005, respectively, as well as “The Hellion/Electric Eye” and, of course, the hit “You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’.”

Advertisement

Related Video

While the setlist offered a number of deep cuts, “Genocide” (from Priest’s 1976 album Sad Wings of Destiny) was the biggest surprise, as it was the first time the band performed the song since October 28th, 1982, according to Setlist.fm.

Elsewhere in the set, Judas Priest played “Between the Hammer and the Anvil” for the first time since 2009 and “Jawbreaker” and “Beyond the Realms of Death” for the first time since 2015. They also gave the Firepower track “Never the Heroes” its live debut.

Will Judas Priest continue with a similar setlist or even add new gems to the mix? Time will tell, but the unique song choices should get Judas Priest fans pumped for the upcoming shows.

Advertisement

What’s more, opening act Queensrÿche gave two new songs at their live debut at the show: “Behind the Walls” and “In Extremis.” Both tunes appear on the band’s 16th studio album, Digital Noise Alliance, which dropped earlier this month.

Watch fan-filmed video footage of Judas Priest and Queensrÿche from the tour kickoff, as well as Priest’s setlist, below. Pick up tickets to the remaining shows here.

Judas Priest Setlist:

The Hellion / Electric Eye

Riding on the Wind (first time live since December 3rd, 2005)

Heading Out to the Highway

Jawbreaker (first time live since August 1st, 2015)

Never the Heroes (live debut)

Beyond the Realms of Death (first time live since December 17th, 2015)

Judas Rising

You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’

Steeler

Between the Hammer and the Anvil (first time live since March 23rd, 2009)

Halls of Valhalla

Firepower

Genocide (first known live performance since October 28th, 1982)

Screaming for Vengeance (first time live since December 17th, 2015)

Hell Bent for Leather

Breaking the Law

Living After Midnight