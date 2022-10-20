Judi Dench Slams Netflix’s The Crown for “Crude Sensationalism” of Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign

Judi Dench has called out Netflix’s series The Crown for its “crude sensationalism” of the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II in a scathing open letter to The Times. After slamming the show for giving “an inaccurate and hurtful account of history,” the actor urged the streamer to add a disclaimer to the beginning of each episode labeling it as a “fictionalized drama.”

In the letter, Dench calls herself a great “believer in artistic freedom” and refers to The Crown as “brilliant,” but expressed her fear that “a significant number of viewers” would take its fictional account of events as “wholly true.” As a result, she believes Netflix should reconsider its stance on including the disclaimer.

“The closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism,” Dench wrote. “Given some of the wounding suggestions apparently contained in the new series — that King Charles plotted for his mother to abdicate, for example, or once suggested his mother’s parenting was so deficient that she might have deserved a jail sentence — this is both cruelly unjust to the individuals and damaging to the institution they represent.”

Read the full letter below.

Dench’s letter comes days after former British Prime Minister John Major attacked The Crown in response to rumors surfacing in UK media about its depiction of his time in office. A plotline in Episode 1 of Season 5 reportedly suggests that King Charles III — then the Prince of Wales — approached Major in 1991 and hinted at wanting support for the Queen’s abdication of the throne.

In a statement, Major described the scenes as “a barrel-load of nonsense peddled for no other reason than to provide maximum — and entirely false — dramatic impact” and said he was never approached by the show to “fact check” any material for the series.

Netflix responded with a statement of its own, saying, “The Crown has always been presented as a drama based on historical events. Series 5 is a fictional dramatisation, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the royal family — one that has already been scrutinised and well-documented by journalists, biographers, and historians.”

It’s worth noting that Dench is well-acquainted with fictionalized accounts of the Royal Family. In addition to playing Queen Victoria in 1997’s Mrs. Brown and 2017’s Victoria & Abdul, she won an Oscar for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth I in 1998’s Shakespeare in Love.

The Crown swept the drama categories at the 2021 Emmys, including the award for Outstanding Drama Series. Season 5 premieres November 9th on Netflix and will take place in the ’90s.

Imelda Staunton stars as Queen Elizabeth II, with Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh; Dominic West as Prince Charles; Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana; and Jonny Lee Miller as John Major. Watch the newly released trailer below.

“Sir, Sir John Major is not alone in his concerns that the latest series of The Crown will present an inaccurate and hurtful account of history (News, Oct 17). Indeed, the closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism.

While many will recognise The Crown for the brilliant but fictionalised account of events that it is, I fear that a significant number of viewers, particularly overseas, may take its version of history as being wholly true. Given some of the wounding suggestions apparently contained in the new series — that King Charles plotted for his mother to abdicate, for example, or once suggested his mother’s parenting was so deficient that she might have deserved a jail sentence — this is both cruelly unjust to the individuals and damaging to the institution they represent.

No one is a greater believer in artistic freedom than I, but this cannot go unchallenged. Despite this week stating publicly that The Crown has always been a ‘fictionalised drama’ the programme makers have resisted all calls for them to carry a disclaimer at the start of each episode.

The time has come for Netflix to reconsider — for the sake of a family and a nation so recently bereaved, as a mark of respect to a sovereign who served her people so dutifully for 70 years, and to preserve its reputation in the eyes of its British subscribers.

Dame Judi Dench

London W1″