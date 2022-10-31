Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Julia Roberts Reveals Martin Luther King Jr. Paid Hospital Bill for Her Birth

After King's children attended a theater school run by Roberts' parents

Advertisement
julia roberts martin luther king jr hospital bill birth
Julia Roberts (photo by David Shankbone) and Martin Luther King Jr. (photo via Nobel Foundation archive)
Follow
October 31, 2022 | 12:08pm ET

    Julia Roberts has revealed her special connection with Martin Luther King Jr., telling Gayle King (no relation) at a recent HISTORYTalks event that the late civil rights activist and his wife, Coretta Scott King, paid the hospital bill after she was born.

    “The King family paid for my hospital bill… Martin Luther King and Coretta,” Roberts said at the late September event held in Washington, DC. “My parents had a theater school in Atlanta called the Actors and Writers Workshop, and one day Coretta Scott King called my mother and asked if her kids could be part of the school because they were having a hard time finding a place that would accept their kids. And my mom was like, ‘Sure, come on over.’ And they all became friends, and they helped us out of a jam.”

    Gayle King responded by praising the Roberts family for their role in integrating the Atlanta theater scene, saying, “In the ’60s, you didn’t have little Black children interacting with little white kids in acting school. And Julia’s parents were welcoming, and I think that’s extraordinary, and it lays the groundwork for who Julia is.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Watch a clip of Roberts’ interview with Gayle King below.

    Though Julia Roberts’ parents were welcoming of the King children, others were not: a Ku Klux Klan member committed an act of terrorism in response to seeing eldest daughter Yolanda King kiss a white actor, Philip DePoy, as part of a play.

    “I kissed a girl, and 10 yards away a Buick exploded,” DePoy wrote in a 2013 essay published in ArtsATL. “The girl was Yolanda King, daughter of Coretta and Martin Luther King Jr. I was primarily Caucasian and Yolanda wasn’t. That’s what the trouble was about.”

    Early in Roberts’ career, the actor received backlash for speaking up about racial injustice in response to her experience with filming Sleeping with the Enemy in Abbeville, South Carolina. In a 1990 interview with Rolling Stone (via the Los Angeles Times), Roberts’ called the town “horribly racist” and a “living hell” before later clarifying she was speaking about a specific incident in which a Black friend was refused service at a restaurant.

    Advertisement

    “I was shocked that this type of treatment still exists in America in the ’90s — in the South or anywhere else,” she later told the Anderson Independent-Mail.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

weird al movie cameos

How Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Landed Those Incredible Cameos

October 31, 2022

Shelley Duvall in The Forest Hills

Shelley Duvall Returning for First Film Role in 20 Years

October 29, 2022

Call Jane Director Interview Abortion

Director Phyllis Nagy on Releasing Call Jane in a Post-Roe v. Wade World: "Women's Rights Are Always Under Attack"

October 29, 2022

Armageddon Time Review James Gray

Armageddon Time Review: James Gray's Coming-of-Age '80s Drama Proves Unsatisfying

October 28, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Julia Roberts Reveals Martin Luther King Jr. Paid Hospital Bill for Her Birth

Menu Shop Search Newsletter