Julian Lennon on Jude’s Coming-of-Age Story and Watching John in The Beatles: Get Back

Julian Lennon sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Jude, a coming of age album consisting of finally-finished songs from throughout his life.

The singer-songwriter tells us about why he thought he was done making albums; being inspired to make the new LP after watching his father, John Lennon, in the docuseries The Beatles: Get Back with his brother Sean; and legally swapping his names around.

Lennon also discusses the environmental concerns heard within the lyrics, covering Snarky Puppy’s Bill Lawrence, and his plans to release more songs in the near future.

Listen to Julian Lennon talk Jude, John Lennon, and more on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above or by watching the chat via the YouTube player below.