Julian Lennon on Jude’s Coming-of-Age Story and Watching John in The Beatles: Get Back

“Sean and I watched him in the film and it was magical because I fell in love with Dad again”

Kyle Meredith with Julian Lennon, photo by Robert Ascroft
October 28, 2022 | 10:41am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Julian Lennon sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Jude, a coming of age album consisting of finally-finished songs from throughout his life.

    The singer-songwriter tells us about why he thought he was done making albums; being inspired to make the new LP after watching his father, John Lennon, in the docuseries The Beatles: Get Back with his brother Sean; and legally swapping his names around.

    Lennon also discusses the environmental concerns heard within the lyrics, covering Snarky Puppy’s Bill Lawrence, and his plans to release more songs in the near future.

    Listen to Julian Lennon talk Jude, John Lennon, and more on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above or by watching the chat via the YouTube player below. As always, like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

