Kacey Musgraves Brings Out Beto O’Rourke for a Beer During ACL Performance: Watch

Kacey Musgraves gave cheers to Beto O’Rourke’s ongoing Texas gubernatorial campaign during her headlining set at weekend two of Austin City Limits 2022 with a beer delivered by the candidate himself.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Musgraves queued the Democratic candidate mid-set by saying, “Honestly, I could use a drink. Is there any beer or anything out there?” Beto slowly approached from side-stage, presented a beer to the singer, and stood patiently as she took a few sips. He then waved to the audience, took the bottle, and returned backstage before the crowd had worked up an audible chant of his name.

“That really hit the spot,” said Musgraves in an apparent endorsement for the candidate after he left the stage. Watch fan-captured footage of the moment below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Musgraves used both headlining performances at ACL to comment on her home state’s top political figures. During her weekend one set on October 9th, she dedicated the line in “High Horse” about “someone who kills the buzz every time they open their mouth” to Texas Senator Ted Cruz. Though her latest political gesture was even more openly partisan, the positive sentiment paired with a fresh cold one made it that much more refreshing.

The pair have previously shared the bill for Willie Nelson’s “Come and Toke It” livestream as well as the Buffalo Tree Festival in 2018, back when O’Rourke was a Texas senatorial candidate opposite Ted Cruz. O’Rourke’s current race against incumbent governor Greg Abbott will be decided by voters on Tuesday, November 8th.