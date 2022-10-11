Kanye West Spouts Antisemitic Comments in Unaired Tucker Carlson Interview Clips

Kanye West recently sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Tucker Carlson, but apparently the two-part conversation included much more beyond the pro-life, White Lives Matter talking points that the Fox News pundit chose to air. Vice’s Motherboard has obtained clips that Carlson edited out of the original Ye broadcast in which the rapper made several disparaging comments about Jewish people.

At one point in the interview, West complained that his kids attend a school that teaches them about Kwanzaa. “I prefer my kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa. At least it will come with some financial engineering,” West said, perpetuating an antisemitic stereotype that Jewish people control financial systems.

West also promoted the belief that Black people are the true Jewish race, a claim that the Southern Poverty Law Center says is often used to promote antisemitism against non-Black Jews. “When I say Jew, I mean the 12 lost tribes of Judah, the blood of Christ, who the people known as the race Black really are,” West said. “This is who our people are. The blood of Christ. This, as a Christian, is my belief.” West further contended that Planned Parenthood was created in order to “control the Jew population.”

Ye seemed adamant in most of the beliefs he shared in these clips, and Carlson didn’t bother to challenge any of his more problematic statements. One remark West did walk back, however, was a strange comparison between Black people judging each other and Jewish people judging each other. “Think about us judging each other on how white we could talk would be like, you know, a Jewish person judging another Jewish person on how good they danced or something,” he said.

“I mean, that’s probably like a bad example and people are going to get mad at that shit,” West then adds. “I probably want to edit that out.”

Elsewhere in the interview, West shared his theory on “kinetic energy communities,” something, he stressed, differs from “the new New York skyline cockfight.” He also claimed that actors were “placed into my house to sexualize my kids,” and implied that Virgil Abloh — the fashion designer who died of cancer in November 2021 — actually died as a result of the racism he faced while working at Louis Vuitton. “The level of racism, elitism and pressure that he was under, I’m sure, affected his health,” West alleged.

Watch the unearthed clips of Kanye’s Tucker Carlson interview below. The deleted clips also show that Carlson edited out West’s remarks about being vaccinated for COVID, presumably because it didn’t fit Fox News host’s anti-vax narrative.

These revealing videos come after West posted antisemitic content to both Twitter and Instagram, even threatening to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” These posts understandably irritated Jewish musicians like Jack Antonoff, who told the rapper, “Don’t fuck with us.”

If that wasn’t enough, West has apparently stepped into harassment territory, as a new documentary shows the artist attempting to intimidate an Adidas executive by shoving a phone displaying a pornographic video in his face.