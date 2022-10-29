Kanye West Now Sympathizes With George Floyd’s Family After Losing adidas Deal

Kanye West is facing a $250 million dollar lawsuit from the family of George Floyd after spreading the false conspiracy theory that Floyd died from fentanyl, and not from the actions of arresting Minneapolis police officers.

In an impromptu press conference with paparazzi on Friday night, West attempted to apologize for his recent comments about Floyd and his death. “When I see that video as a Black person, it hurts my feelings,” West said. “And I know that police do attack [sic] and that America is generally racist. And I understand that when we got to say Black Lives Matter, the idea of it made us feel good together as a people. Now, afterwards there was some things where the money went in order to push us to the Democratic vote.”

“So when I questioned the death of George Floyd, it hurt my people,” West continued. “I want to apologize. Because God has showed me by what adidas is doing, by what the media is doing, I know what it feels to have a knee on my neck right now. So thank you God for humbling me and letting me know how it really felt. Because how could the richest Black men ever be humbled other than to be made to not be a billionaire in front of everyone off a comment.”

As clumsy and self-aggrandizing as that apology was, it was actually the high point of West’s remarks.

West also addressed his recent antisemitic comments, at first saying, he “didn’t realize I could be antisemitic until I read a definition of antisemitism. I didn’t realize it was antisemitic to say I have a Jewish attorney, I have a Jewish record label, I have a Jewish contractor.”

However, when asked if he was walking back those antisemitic comments, West immediately held up an image of the “red media” — which identified media executives of Jewish heritage.

“I’m being humbled… by me being burned to the flesh every single day, it’s actually proving what I have to say,” West added. He then once again equated the Holocaust to Planned Parenthood, saying that the number of Jews killed in Nazi Germany paled in comparison to the number of Black people killed by abortion.

He also said his mental health issues were “misdiagnosed” by a Jewish doctor that “would have had me on medication right now. If I was on medication right now, then one pill could have been swapped out and it would have been Prince or Michael Jackson all over again. But because I didn’t take the medication, I am able to speak to you guys clear of thought and transparently.”

Because of West’s recent comments, he has lost over $1 billion in brand deals. Additionally, his Christian prep school Donda Academy abruptly closed its doors.