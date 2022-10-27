Kanye West has an “obsession” with Adolf Hitler and once considered naming his 2018 album after the Nazi leader.

The revelation comes from a new CNN report, which cites a former business executive who worked for West as well as several other unnamed sources.

The executive, who left his position and reached a settlement with West over the rapper’s workplace behavior, told CNN that West “would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people.” West also spoke openly about reading Mein Kampf — even though he claims to have never read any book — and expressed his “admiration” for Hitler and the Nazis and for their use of propaganda, the executive added.

Advertisement

Related Video

Furthermore, West originally intended to name his 2018 album, Hitler, according to CNN. The album was later released under the name ye.

West’s admiration for Hitler also allegedly came up during his infamous 2018 interview TMZ when he also said “slavery was a choice.” According to Van Lathan, who worked for the website at the time, West said he “loved Hitler and the Nazis” during a portion of the interview that was never aired.

Of course, West has ramped up his antisemitic and fascist behavior in recent weeks. After wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt with Candace Owens at Paris Fashion Week and tweeting that he was going to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” the rapper made unsavory comments relating to the longstanding myth that Jewish people control financial systems in an interview with Tucker Carlson and Drink Champs.

Advertisement

As a result, West has lost more than $1 billion in brand deals.