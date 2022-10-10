Menu
Instagram and Twitter Restrict Kanye West’s Accounts for Antisemitic Comments

West was bumped from Twitter shortly after being welcomed back by Elon Musk

Kanye West
October 9, 2022 | 8:06pm ET

    Kanye Wests Twitter and Instagram accounts have both been restricted after the controversial artist made antisemitic comments on the platforms over the weekend.

    According to Rolling Stone, sources confirmed that certain content from West’s Instagram was restricted or deleted by Meta on Friday (October 7th). The action came after the rapper posted screenshots of a text exchange with Diddy in which Ye made several antisemitic innuendos. The post was subsequently deleted and condemned by groups like the American Jewish Committee via Instagram.

    West then jumped to Twitter for the first time since 2020 on Saturday, where he posted a photo of him and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg along with the caption, “Look at this Mark – How you gone kick me off instagram.” Despite a warm welcome from would-be Twitter CEO Elon Musk, West was also booted from the platform within 24 hours after responding to antisemitic outcries with an unrepentantly racist post that read: “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.” The post was removed and West’s Twitter account was locked out by Sunday morning due to “violations of Twitter’s policies.”

    The social media lockout caps a week of troubling public appearances by West, who debuted a “White Lives Matter” shirt at a Yeezy show and doubled down on his decision while directing further ire at Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Gigi Hadid, Black Lives Matter, and Jared Kushner during an interview on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight.

    West’s most recent rants are sadly no surprise in this era of the once-admired artist’s embattled career. His complicated history was summarized best by Consequence’s 15th anniversary coverage in which West earned spots in retrospectives like, “How Music Has Evolved Over the Last 15 Years” and more importantly, “How Do We Reckon with Great Music by Terrible People?”

