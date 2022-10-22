Kanye West Hires Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Camille Vasquez Amidst Business Fallout

As business partners distant themselves following his latest public meltdown, Kanye West has reportedly hired Camille Vasquez, the lawyer who helped Johnny Depp win his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, to represent his interests.

TMZ first reported that West hired Vasquez, a partner at the national law firm Brown Rudnick who became a sought-after rep for embattled celebrities after helping Depp win his case. The news comes after the rapper was dropped by Balenciaga following a slew of antisemitic comments he made on social media and in recently unearthed clips of his interview with Tucker Carlson. His comments — including a Tweet where he threatened to “Go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” — have also cost him a relationship with JPMorgan Chase, and his relationship with adidas is currently “under review.”

West is also the target of a defamation lawsuit of his own: After claiming that George Floyd died of fentanyl and was not actually murdered by police officer Derek Chauvin, Roxie Washington, the mother of Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, prepared a $250 million suit against West, his business partners, and his associates for harassment, misappropriation, defamation, and infliction of emotional distress.

Advertisement

Related Video

Kanye’s slide into antisemitism and general right wing insanity has prompted the rapper to announce his intention to buy the conservative social media platform Parler. Notably, Parler’s CEO is George Farmer, the husband of conservative pundit Candace Owens who recently joined Ye in wearing “White Lives Matter” shirts at Paris Fashion Week.

So, clearly, Vasquez has her work cut out for her.