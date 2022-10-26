Menu
Kanye West Escorted Out of Skechers Headquarters After Showing Up Uninvited

West was accompanied by a camera crew

Kanye West, photo by MEGA/GC Images
October 26, 2022 | 5:16pm ET

    Kanye West was reportedly escorted out of Skechers’ corporate headquarters in Manhattan Beach on Wednesday after making an unannounced visit with a camera crew.

    In a statement to TMZ, a Skechers spokesperson said West “arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles. Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation.”

    It’s not entirely clear what West was hoping to achieve with his visit, but logic would suggest he sought to meet with executives about a potential partnership between Skechers and his Yeezy clothing and sneaker brand. Earlier this week, both adidas and Gap ended their respective relationships with West in light of the rapper’s recent antisemitic comments and other abhorrent behavior.

    Skechers, which is owned and operated by a Jewish family, unsurprisingly has no interest in partnering with West. “Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West,” the company’s spokesperson added. “We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech. Again, West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.”

    As for why there was a camera crew? West previously documented himself taking corporate meetings; in one recent clip, he was seen attempting to intimidate adidas executives by showing them pornography.

Consequence
