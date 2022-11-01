Kanye West Gets Into Argument at Kid’s Soccer Game, Storms Off

Kanye West stormed off the field of his son’s soccer game over the weekend after getting into an argument with a woman.

According to TMZ, the woman Ye argued with was a Kardashian-West family friend, though it’s unclear what caused the disagreement. Kim Kardashian was also at the game, but she was surrounded by security and didn’t appear to interact with West at the event. A witness told the publication that West came back to the game a few minutes later after cooling off, and the rest of the match continued without incident. Watch a clip of the altercation below.

West has been a constant media fixture in recent months as he continues to espouse antisemitic beliefs — and lose a ton of money and brand deals as a consequence. As he falls from grace, the rapper has been the subject of a mocking Saturday Night Live sketch and had his wax figure removed from Madame Tussauds London. He’s also been hit with a $250 million lawsuit from the family of George Floyd in response to his defamatory comment that Floyd died of fentanyl and was not, in fact, murdered by the Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin.

This past weekend, West attempted to apologize for his comments about Floyd by saying that after losing his brand deal with adidas, he knows what it “feels to have a knee on my neck right now.” In the same interview with paparazzi, West also doubled down on antisemitic tropes and accused a Jewish doctor of misdiagnosing his mental health issues.

On Monday, West was booted from Instagram after comparing his “digital lynching” to the murder of Emmett Till.