Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Kanye West Continues Long Slide into Fascism by Wearing “White Lives Matter” Shirt

West is pandering to proponents of the Great Replacement theory, which continues to inspire mass violence

kanye west white lives matter fascism yeezy ye racist
Kanye West, photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 3, 2022 | 3:03pm ET

    Kanye West wore a “White Lives Matter” sweater at a surprise Yeezy fashion show, Page Six reports, continuing his long and troubling flirtation with fascist politics.

    The slogan was shocking, if not exactly surprising. West put the Confederate Flag on his merch in 2013. His 2018 Trump White House visit embraced the language of the men’s rights movement. One of his publicists threatened a Georgia election worker in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election on Trump’s behalf. And during his own brief 2020 presidential campaign, he combined authoritarianism and religion, suggesting that abortion was an attempt by white people to commit Black genocide, coming out in support of mandating prayer in schools, and calling vaccines “the mark of the beast.” At this point, we can’t pretend that his views are just a gimmick for attention.

    “White Lives Matter” is classic propaganda, as Peter Pomerantsev discussed in his 2019 book, This Is Not Propaganda. Writing about Putin’s information tactics in the last decade, he wrote, “But every time the opposition would protest, the regime would bring in its own counter-protests. They wore the same masks and bore the same torches, matching the original protests symbol for symbols.” This is designed to confuse low-information voters — if protestors and counter-protestors all seem the same, then it’s easier to dismiss legitimate grievances.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    But “White Lives Matter” goes beyond co-opting the language of “Black Lives Matter,” and should be read as an escalation over the previous counter-protest, “All Lives Matter.” Propaganda normalizes violence, and inherent in the phrase “White Lives Matter” is the suggestion that white lives are not currently valued. With this, West joins the Fox News-led conversation around “the Great Replacement,” which has directly motivated mass killings.

    There are plenty of other modern artists who subscribe to many of the same ideas, from those who participated in the January 6th insurrection to the violent outbursts of Ted Nugent. But none of them command the same audience that Ye does. A better comparison might be Salvador Dalí, whose support for fascist parties alienated his fellow artists and many people in his international audience. But Ye is different than all of them, because he is a billionaire. With his resources, ideas can become policy.

    That’s already happening at the Donda Academy, West’s Christian prep school. Ye mandates daily group prayer and Sunday Service, and it’s probably not a coincidence that the reading-averse founder offers enrichment classes like parkour instead of more rigorous studies. West is working to create a world where more people think like he does, and when he says things that pander to fascists, we should take him at his word.

    Advertisement

    West was joined at the event by Candace Owens, a Trump backer and hardcore nationalist who once said, “If Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, okay, fine. The problem is that he wanted — he had dreams outside of Germany.” Check out photos below.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

paramore misery business live first time four years retire unretire watch stream

Paramore Play "Misery Business" Live for First Time in Four Years: Watch

October 3, 2022

nick oliveri josh homme kyuss band name

Nick Oliveri Blasts Former Kyuss Bandmates for Not Allowing Use of Band Name

October 3, 2022

Arctic Monkeys tickets 2023 tour shows how to buy seats dates us uk europe south north america the car body paint mirrorball alex turner stream album watch

How to Get Tickets to Arctic Monkeys' 2023 Tour

October 3, 2022

Fever 333 two members exit

Fever 333 Down to One Member After Guitarist and Drummer Exit Band: "Things Were Pretty Bad Internally"

October 3, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kanye West Continues Long Slide into Fascism by Wearing “White Lives Matter” Shirt

Menu Shop Search Newsletter