Kendrick Lamar to Livestream good kid, m.A.A.d city Anniversary Concert Through Amazon Music

Taking place on October 22nd, the Paris show will be free to watch on Prime Video, Twitch, and the Amazon Music app

Kendrick Lamar Livestream paris concert good kid maad city amazon music prime video
Kendrick Lamar, photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage
October 18, 2022 | 11:02am ET

    Kendrick Lamar has announced his upcoming October 22nd concert in Paris will be streamed live exclusively through Amazon Music and Prime Video. The show is part of his ongoing “Big Steppers Tour” (grab tickets here) and will mark the 10-year anniversary of his breakthrough album good kid, m.A.A.d city.

    The livestream will begin airing on October 22nd at 2:00 p.m. ET and will be free to watch on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, and the Amazon Music app. pgLang artists Tanna Leone and Baby Keem will open for Lamar. The performance will be available to view on-demand on Prime Video after the livestream is over.

    “The Big Steppers Tour” is in support of Lamar’s latest full-length, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, one of the best albums released this year. He’s currently on the UK and European leg of the tour and will wrap it up in New Zealand on December 16th and 17th following a string of dates in Australia. Check out our recap of his July concert in Dallas, and grab your tickets now via Ticketmaster.

    In addition to the Paris concert, Lamar is celebrating the anniversary of good kid, m.A.A.d city with a vinyl reissue, which is currently available for pre-order. Read why the LP is one of the best albums of the past 15 years here. You can also revisit his recent performance on Saturday Night Live and read an interview with his go-to producer Sounwave.

