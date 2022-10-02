Menu
Kendrick Lamar Kicks Off SNL Season 48 in Style with Three-Song Performance: Watch

Watch him perform "Rich Spirit," "N95", and "Father Time" with Sampha

Kendrick Lamar performs on SNL
Kendrick Lamar performs on SNL, photo via NBC
Consequence Staff
October 2, 2022 | 1:08am ET

    Kendrick Lamar took a break from “The Big Steppers Tour” to help kick off the 48th season of Saturday Night Live.

    In support of his latest album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, the Compton rapper made his third visit to Studio 8H. He performed “Rich Spirit,” “N95”, and “Father Time” with Sampha. Watch the replay below.

    “The Big Steppers Tour” resumes later this week in Europe. Check out the tour’s itinerary and on-sale ticket links below.

    Kendrick Lamar 2022 Tour Dates:
    10/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome (Tix)
    10/10 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena (Tix)
    10/11 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena (Tix)
    10/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena (Tix)
    10/15 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena (Tix)
    10/17 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena
    10/19 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena (Tix)
    10/21 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena (Tix)
    10/24 – Stuttgart, DE @ Scheleyerhalle (Tix)
    10/25 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion (Tix)
    10/26 – Laussane, CH @ Vaudoise Aréna (Tix)
    10/28 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis (Tix)
    10/30 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena (Tix)
    10/31 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle (Tix)
    11/02– Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro (Tix)
    11/03 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena (Tix)
    11/04 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena (Tix)
    11/05 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena (Tix)
    11/07 – London, UK @ The O2 (Tix)
    11/08 – London, UK @ The O2 (Tix)
    11/13 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
    11/16 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena (Tix)
    12/01 – Perth, AU @ RAC Arena
    12/04 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
    12/08 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
    12/12 – Brisbane, AU @ Entertainment Center
    12/16 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena (Tix)

