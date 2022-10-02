Kendrick Lamar took a break from “The Big Steppers Tour” to help kick off the 48th season of Saturday Night Live.

In support of his latest album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, the Compton rapper made his third visit to Studio 8H. He performed “Rich Spirit,” “N95”, and “Father Time” with Sampha. Watch the replay below.

“The Big Steppers Tour” resumes later this week in Europe. Check out the tour’s itinerary and on-sale ticket links below.

Kendrick came through with the energy on the season premiere of SaturdayNightLive. What was up with earrings? He pulled the look off though. #SNLPremiere #snl #kendricklamar pic.twitter.com/7r9XEOKEfJ — GoreJust Goth (@gorejustgoth) October 2, 2022

KENDRICK LAMAR x SAMPHA – FATHER TIMEpic.twitter.com/EF9NgWYMUc — Hiiipower – TDE News (@hiiipowers) October 2, 2022

Kendrick Lamar 2022 Tour Dates:

10/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome (Tix)

10/10 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena (Tix)

10/11 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena (Tix)

10/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena (Tix)

10/15 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena (Tix)

10/17 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena

10/19 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena (Tix)

10/21 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena (Tix)

10/24 – Stuttgart, DE @ Scheleyerhalle (Tix)

10/25 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion (Tix)

10/26 – Laussane, CH @ Vaudoise Aréna (Tix)

10/28 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis (Tix)

10/30 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena (Tix)

10/31 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle (Tix)

11/02– Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro (Tix)

11/03 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena (Tix)

11/04 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena (Tix)

11/05 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena (Tix)

11/07 – London, UK @ The O2 (Tix)

11/08 – London, UK @ The O2 (Tix)

11/13 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

11/16 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena (Tix)

12/01 – Perth, AU @ RAC Arena

12/04 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

12/08 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

12/12 – Brisbane, AU @ Entertainment Center

12/16 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena (Tix)