Kenzie Zeigler on New Album, Clothing Line, and Growing Up in the Public Eye

The indie pop artist talks about "100 Degrees" and collaborating with NOTD

Kyle Meredith with Kenzie Ziegler, photo by Ian Lipton
Consequence Staff
October 21, 2022 | 12:22pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Kenzie Ziegler joined Kyle Meredith to dish on her latest single, “100 Degrees,” her musical progression since her 2015 debut, and the album she’s currently working on.

    The former Dance Moms star tells us about predominantly working with only women and how that’s changed her writing process, finding a new musical voice as an indie pop singer-songwriter, and recently collaborating with NOTD. Ziegler also discusses her new clothing line with Francesca’s Boutique and what it’s been like to grow as an artist while growing up in the public eye.

    Listen to Kenzie Ziegler talk “100 Degrees” and more on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above, or watch the chat below. As always, like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

