Kenzie Zeigler on New Album, Clothing Line, and Growing Up in the Public Eye

Kenzie Ziegler joined Kyle Meredith to dish on her latest single, “100 Degrees,” her musical progression since her 2015 debut, and the album she’s currently working on.

The former Dance Moms star tells us about predominantly working with only women and how that’s changed her writing process, finding a new musical voice as an indie pop singer-songwriter, and recently collaborating with NOTD. Ziegler also discusses her new clothing line with Francesca’s Boutique and what it’s been like to grow as an artist while growing up in the public eye.

