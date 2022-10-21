Kid’s Impressive Street Performance of “Master of Puppets” Earns Props from Metallica: Watch

Ever since Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” was highlighted in season four of Stranger Things, the 1986 thrash gem has been all the rage. Metallica even saluted Stranger Things character Eddie Munson at Lollapalooza this year with an epic “Master of Puppets” performance that featured clips from the Netflix series. Now, a young kid in the UK is making waves with an impressive guitar rendition of the iconic metal tune that even earned props from Metallica themselves.

TikTok user “fixer17d” recently shared a video of a youngster shredding “Master of Puppets” on a street in Cardiff, Wales. The kid appears to be a pre-teen or young teenager, and performs the thrash classic like an absolute champ.

“Out in Cardiff and saw a kid plug in his #paulgilbert signature and thought I’d stick around,” the video captain reads. “Did not expect to stay there with my jaw on the floor while he hammered out ‘Master of Puppets’ flawlessly!”

The video is going viral, and Metallica have even given it their official thumbs up. The band commented on the video with the devil horns emoji, which is the ultimate compliment from the ultimate heavy metal band.

Watch the viral video below, and see Metallica’s own TikTok duet of “Master of Puppets” with Stranger Things‘ Eddie Munson here.