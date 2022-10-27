Killer Mike Lets Loose on New Solo Single “Talk’n That Shit!”: Stream

Killer Mike has unleashed “Talk’n That Shit!,” his second solo single of 2022.

Produced by DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia and TWhy Xclusive, the track opens with a flip of the former’s own vocals from the Memphis rap group’s 1994 cut, “Playa Hataz.” The “talkin’ that shit” sample spins throughout the song’s two beat-switches as Mike unburdens his opinions on anyone beneath him, saying, “I’m the shit/ I go fecal/ You a leech/ I’m a leader.” He also honors Paul’s late half-brother and fellow Three 6 Mafia founder Lord Infamous, as well as UGK’s Pimp C, and pioneering black Atlanta entrepreneur Herman J. Russell.

The music video, directed by seck., turns Killer Mike’s uncompromising delivery into an all-out celebration of Black Atlanta culture. Mike raps in front of a royal red backdrop, as seck. intercuts the performance with images of block parties, hair salons, Black citizens exercising their second amendment rights, and more.

Related Video

“With the video, I wanted show the freedom and beauty in being able to turn up in spite of all the fuck-shit,” Killer Mike shared in a statement. “That upsets the bourgeoisie even more; in spite of all your criticisms we’re gonna live free and stay lit.” Watch the visual for “Talk’n That Shit!” below.

Advertisement

The new single follows July’s “RUN” as Killer Mike’s first solo releases since 2012’s R.A.P. Music. Despite ramping up his solo output this year, the rapper has hinted that the next Run the Jewels album is already being developed.

“Talk’n That Shit” Single Artwork: