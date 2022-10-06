Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard’s 10 Best Songs

The best of the best from the psych/garage rock troupe as they release their third album of 2022

King Gizzard Lizard Wizard best songs
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, photo by Jason Galea/Illustration by Steven Fiche
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 6, 2022 | 10:00am ET

    King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard are nothing if not eclectic, as their ever-changing creative palette evokes everyone from Can and Frank Zappa to P.M. Dawn and Slayer. Having released nearly two dozen studio LPs since forming in 2010, they’re also one of the most prolific acts of all time.

    In fact, they’re set to release their latest record — Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava — on Friday, October 7th (less than six months after its superb precursor, Omnium Gatherum, came out).

    There’s no better time, then, to dig through their catalog to see which songs rank amongst their best.

    Advertisement

    Here are King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard’s greatest tracks of all time; scroll to the end for a playlist of all 10 songs.

    10. “The River”

    Quarters! (2015)

    Like all of Quarters!, “The River” is meant to showcase their mellower side. Indeed, its blend of psychedelic pop and laid-back jazz rock delightfully amalgamates aspects of The Grateful Dead, Love, Dave Brubeck, and Santana. Its melodies are soothing, and its arrangement is purposefully repetitious yet sophisticatedly malleable, illustrating the band’s ability to infuse a healthy amount of exploration into a fairly rigid retro template. It’s a great entry point.

    Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

fall tours 2022 essential concert tickets header

76 Essential Tours to Catch in Fall 2022

October 6, 2022

fleetwood mac albums

Every Fleetwood Mac Album Ranked From Worst to Best

October 3, 2022

Daily Show New Host

Who Should Take Over The Daily Show After Trevor Noah Leaves?

September 30, 2022

community music moments ranked

100 Community Musical Moments Ranked From Worst to Best

September 30, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard’s 10 Best Songs

Menu Shop Search Newsletter