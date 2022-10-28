Menu
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Reveal New Album Change: Stream

It's their fifth record of 2022, and third of October

king gizzard and the lizard wizard
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, photo by Jason Galea
October 28, 2022 | 12:00am ET

    It’s another New Music Friday, which means we’re due for another King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard record: Changesthe Aussie psych-rockers third studio album of October and 23rd overall, is out today.

    King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard technically began working on Changes back in 2017, but it took a while until they were satisfied with the songs that wound up on the record, which includes the single “Hate Dancin.'” “I think of Changes as a song-cycle,” vocalist Stu Mackenzie said in a press release. “Every song is built around this one chord progression — every track is like a variation on a theme.”

    He continued: “But I don’t know if we had the musical vocabulary yet to complete the idea at that time. We recorded some of it then, including the version of ‘Exploding Suns’ that’s on the finished album. But when the sessions were over, it just never felt done. It was like this idea that was in our heads, but we just couldn’t reach. We just didn’t know yet how to do what we wanted to do.”

    Changes is the third album King Gizzard have put out this month, following Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava and Laminated Denim.

    The band are also in the midst of a world tour. Grab tickets to all of their remaining shows at Ticketmaster, then revisit our list of their 10 Best Songs.

    Changes Artwork:

    king gizzard changes artwork

    Changes Tracklist:
    01. Change
    02. Hate Dancin’
    03. Astroturf
    04. No Body
    05. Gondii
    06. Exploding Suns
    07. Short Change

