King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Realize They Don’t Really “Hate Dancin'” on New Single: Stream

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have added to pop culture’s catalog of songs about hesitant dancers (see also: this High School Musical 2 gem) with “Hate Dancin’,” the first single from their upcoming album, Changes.

“I started writing a song about how I hate dancing, but then I realized that I love dancing,” King Gizzard frontman Stu Mackenzie said in a statement. In the accompanying music video, directed by John Angus Stewart, the band show off their moves to the song’s ’70s-style keys. Check it out below.

“Hate Dancin'” appears on Changes, King Gizzard’s third album of October and sixth album of 2022. The psych band originally began working on the album way back in 2017, but they weren’t satisfied with their recordings until now.

Advertisement

Related Video

“I think of Changes as a song-cycle,” Mackenzie said. “Every song is built around this one chord progression — every track is like a variation on a theme. But I don’t know if we had the musical vocabulary yet to complete the idea at that time. We recorded some of it then, including the version of ‘Exploding Suns’ that’s on the finished album. But when the sessions were over, it just never felt done. It was like this idea that was in our heads, but we just couldn’t reach. We just didn’t know yet how to do what we wanted to do.”

Changes arrives on October 28th, and pre-orders are ongoing. In January, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard shared the remix record Butterfly 3001. Made in Timeland arrived in March, and the double album Omnium Gatherum followed in April. So far this October, the band has shared Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava and Laminated Denim.

King Gizzard are in the midst of a world tour. Grab tickets to all of their upcoming shows here, then revisit our list of the prolific band’s 10 Best Songs.