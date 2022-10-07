Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Unveil New Album Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava: Stream

The first of three albums the band is releasing this month

king gizzard and the lizard wizard Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, photo by Jason Galea
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 7, 2022 | 12:00am ET

    King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard are releasing three albums this month, and the first one, Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava, is out now. Listen to the project below.

    King Gizzard wrote Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava in the studio, assigning every song on the seven-track album a specific beats-per-minute value and a mode of the major scale. “We’d walk into the studio, set everything up, get a rough tempo going and just jam,” band leader Stu Mackenzie said in a statement. “No preconceived ideas at all, no concepts, no songs. We’d jam for maybe 45 minutes, and then all swap instruments and start again.” Even the album’s lyrics were a group effort, with the band utilizing a collaborative Google Doc for the writing process.

    Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava includes “Ice V,” a song King Gizzard shared back in September, as well as “Iron Lung,” which came out earlier this week.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    On October 12th, the psych rockers will release another album called Laminated Denim, while their fifth project of the year, Changes, arrives on the 28th. The trio of LPs follows previous 2022 releases Omnium Gatherum and Satanic Slumber Partya collaborative EP with Tropical Fuck Storm.

    King Gizzard kicked off the North American leg of their 2022 world tour this week after canceling their European run in August to address Mackenzie’s ongoing struggle with Crohn’s Disease. They’re set to play at Austin’s LEVITATION at the end of October and will wrap with an additional third show at Morrison, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

    Check out our list of King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s 10 Best Songs.

    Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava Artwork:

    king gizzard Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava artwork

    Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava Tracklist:
    01. Mycelium
    02. Ice V
    03. Magma
    04. Lava
    05. Hell’s Itch
    06. Iron Lung
    07. Gliese 710

    Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

steel panther new album on the prowl

Steel Panther Announce New Album, Share Raunchy Lead Single "Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)”: Stream

October 6, 2022

Nickelback new song Those Days

Nickelback Name Check Guns N' Roses, Motörhead, and "Purple Rain" in New Song "Those Days": Stream

October 6, 2022

Jamila Woods Boundaries new song stream

Jamila Woods Sets Her "Boundaries" on New Song: Stream

October 6, 2022

crooked royals counterfeit premiere

New Zealand Band Crooked Royals Premiere New Song "Counterfeit": Stream

October 5, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Unveil New Album Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter