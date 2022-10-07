King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Unveil New Album Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava: Stream

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard are releasing three albums this month, and the first one, Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava, is out now. Listen to the project below.

King Gizzard wrote Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava in the studio, assigning every song on the seven-track album a specific beats-per-minute value and a mode of the major scale. “We’d walk into the studio, set everything up, get a rough tempo going and just jam,” band leader Stu Mackenzie said in a statement. “No preconceived ideas at all, no concepts, no songs. We’d jam for maybe 45 minutes, and then all swap instruments and start again.” Even the album’s lyrics were a group effort, with the band utilizing a collaborative Google Doc for the writing process.

Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava includes “Ice V,” a song King Gizzard shared back in September, as well as “Iron Lung,” which came out earlier this week.

Advertisement

Related Video

On October 12th, the psych rockers will release another album called Laminated Denim, while their fifth project of the year, Changes, arrives on the 28th. The trio of LPs follows previous 2022 releases Omnium Gatherum and Satanic Slumber Party, a collaborative EP with Tropical Fuck Storm.

King Gizzard kicked off the North American leg of their 2022 world tour this week after canceling their European run in August to address Mackenzie’s ongoing struggle with Crohn’s Disease. They’re set to play at Austin’s LEVITATION at the end of October and will wrap with an additional third show at Morrison, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

Check out our list of King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s 10 Best Songs.

<a href="https://kinggizzard.bandcamp.com/album/ice-death-planets-lungs-mushrooms-and-lava" target="_blank">Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava by King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard</a>

Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava Artwork:

Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava Tracklist:

01. Mycelium

02. Ice V

03. Magma

04. Lava

05. Hell’s Itch

06. Iron Lung

07. Gliese 710