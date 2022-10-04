King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Share Breathless, Nine-Minute Single “Iron Lung”: Stream

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have released the new single “Iron Lung” from Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava, their first of three albums coming in October. The nine-minute psych-rock jam comes with an equally trippy animated music video by SPOD.

“Iron Lung” initially follows a measured, jazzy beat that expands with flutes, saxophone, and crunchy guitar riffs to an explosive peak. In a statement, guitarist Stu Mackenzie called the track “the ultimate collab,” sharing, “We wrote the lyrics as a group and created the music out of improvisation. Spontaneous creation. The best kind.”

The accompanying music video mirrors the song’s lyrics, specifically the “different kind of cuttlefish.” More importantly, it portrays the titular breathing apparatus’ description of “Frog breath/ Steam tent/ Neck paralysis/ Sedated death” with universe-collapsing imagery. “When I heard this track I had just started delving into fully animated AI videos,” SPOD added. “I love how the song seems like endless ascending and descending cycles culminating in these dramatic explosions and lifts, so it felt like a perfect fit to dive into a nine-minute descent to hell and back.”

Stream King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s “Iron Lung” below.

King Gizzard kicked off the North American leg of their 2022 world tour this week after canceling their European run in August to address Mackenzie’s ongoing struggle with Crohn’s Disease. They’re set to play at Austin’s LEVITATION at the end of October and will wrap with an additional third show at Morrison, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre. See their full itinerary below and grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

The band’s busy month will also consist of three new albums: Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava arrives on October 7th, Laminated Denim follows on October 12th, and Changes drops on October 28th via their own KGLW label. They unveiled the first single “Ice V” in September.

In 2022 alone, the Aussie act have already released an LP in April’s Omnium Gatherum as well as a collaborative EP with Tropical Fuck Storm.

King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

10/04 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *

10/05 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum *

10/06 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount *

10/10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

10/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

10/14 – St Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre *

10/15 – Chicago, IL @ RADIUS *

10/16 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple *

10/18 – Toronto, ON @ History *

10/19 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia *

10/21 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium %

10/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

10/23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem at The Wharf *

10/24 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit*

10/26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

10/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater *

10/28 – Austin, TX @ LEVITATION *

10/29 – Austin, TX @ LEVITATION $

10/31 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion #

11/02 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

12/10 – St. Kilda, AU @ The Palace Foreshore @

12/29 – Tauranga, NZ @ Summer Haze – Wharepai Domain

12/31 – Wãnaka, NZ @ Rhythm & Alps

01/04 – Auckland, NZ @ Summer Haze – The Matakana Country Park

01/06 – New Plymouth, NZ @ Bowl of Brooklands

03/30 – Sydney, AU @ Big Top Luna Park

04/06 – Brisbane, AU @ Tivoli

04/07 – Byron Bay, AU @ Byron Bay Bluesfest

* = w/ Leah Senior

% = w/ black midi and Leah Senior

$ = w/ Tropical Fuck Storm and The Murlocs

# = w/ The Murlocs and Leah Senior

@ = w/ Stella Donnelly and CIVIC