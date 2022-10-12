Menu
KISS’ Paul Stanley on Kanye West: Mental Illness Is No Excuse for Antisemitism

"Mental illness IS a disease but should NEVER be used to minimize the danger of hate speech"

KISS’ Paul Stanley (photo by Amy Harris) and Kanye West (photo by MEGA/GC Images)
October 12, 2022 | 11:43am ET

    KISS founder Paul Stanley has weighed in on Kanye West’s recent — and since removed — antisemitic social media posts.

    Stanley, who’s Jewish, took to Twitter to comment on West’s remarks, sharing the following thoughts accompanying a photo of the rapper: “Mental Illness IS a disease but should NEVER be used to minimize the danger of hate speech, advocating anti-semitism and violence against religions or ethnicities. We have found ways over centuries to rationalize this behavior and viewed the atrocities that followed. SPEAK UP!”

    The post comes after Kanye tweeted, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” and, “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.” West was booted from Twitter for the posts.

    Moreover, West recently wore a “White Lives Matter” sweater at a surprise Yeezy fashion show and made further antisemitic statements in unaired interview clips with Tucker Carlson.

    Jack Antonoff Reacts to Kanye West’s Antisemitic Comments: “Don’t Fuck With Us”

    Paul Stanley has joined other prominent Jewish artists in decrying Kanye’s beliefs. Jewish producer and Bleachers mastermind Jack Antonoff recently halted a concert to blast West, telling the audience, “Kanye, don’t fuck with us” while adding, “I would just do anything to wake up and not hear about Kanye, especially when it’s about the fuckin’ Jews, man.”

    Elsewhere, Disturbed’s David Draiman, also Jewish, tweeted: “Between @joerogan not calling @rogerwaters out on his antisemitic bullshit, @kanyewest going on an antisemitic rant, and then @elonmusk congratulating his friend (Kanye) on his @twitter reinstatement, it’s been a rough week for us Jews. #Antisemitism”.

    Below you can view Paul Stanley’s tweet.

