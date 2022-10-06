Menu
Korn’s Jonathan Davis Launches Freak on a Leash Pet Products Line

"Made with high-quality gunmetal hardware, leather, nylon, and plushies that will set your pet apart from the pack"

jonathan davis pet products
Korn’s Jonathan Davis, photo by Kevin RC Wilson
October 6, 2022 | 10:52am ET

    Appropriating the title of one of Korn’s most famous songs, frontman Jonathan Davis has launched the new Freak on a Leash brand of pet products.

    Remarked Davis in a statement on Instagram: “These premium products are created for all, paying homage to the horror and rock music we love. This first collection, designed exclusively by me, contains all custom products made with high-quality gunmetal hardware, leather, nylon, and plushies that will set your pet apart from the pack.”

    Davis and Freak on a Leash have partnered with promoter Danny Wimmer Presents and non-profit animal rescue organization Take Me Home for an exclusive unveiling of the new product line on Saturday (October 8th) at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California.

    Merchandise will be available at the Take Me Home tent on Saturday. The first 100 attendees to purchase Freak on a Leash merch will receive a wristband for a meet-and-greet with Davis later that day. A portion of proceeds sold at the festival, as well as the webstore launch (October 28th) will be donated to Take Me Home. You can join the Freak on a Leash mailing list for further updates via the brand’s website.

    Commented Korn guitarist James “Munky” Schaffer on Davis’ Instagram post: “Congratulations … now we will finally have something to tame all those animals in the pit!!”

    You can view Jonathan Davis’ post on his new Freak on a Leash line of pet products below.

