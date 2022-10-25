Leland Whitty of BADBADNOTGOOD Announces Solo Album Anyhow, Shares “Awake”: Stream

BADBADNOTGOOD multi-instrumentalist Leland Whitty has announced his debut solo album, Anyhow, along with its lead single “Awake” and the project’s release date on December 9th.

The album consists of seven tracks written, arranged, and performed by Whitty, with his older brother Lowell on drums for nearly every track, and additional instrumentation from BADBADNOTGOOD’s Chester Hansen and Alex Sowinski, as well as the band’s former keyboardist Matthew Tavares. Though he’s no stranger to juggling multiple roles as the Canadian jazz group’s trusted guitarist-saxophonist, Whitty expands his repertoire with synthesizers, woodwinds, and strings for his solo set.

“Awake” serves a bit of everything as sweeping strings mingle with chunky keys and a pummeling drum beat. The instrumental track’s production eventually builds to epic proportions in order to match the grand scale of Whitty’s vision, which he drew from “photographic or cinematic sources” according to the album’s announcement.

Whitty will share Anyhow on December 9th via Innovative Leisure, and pre-orders are ongoing. Check out “Awake” below, and then keep scrolling to see the album art and tracklist.

Meanwhile, BADBADNOTGOOD are approaching the end of their 2022 tour with a final UK/European leg coming in November. The trek is in support of the trio’s most recent effort, 2021’s Talk Memory. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

Anyhow Artwork:



Anyhow Tracklist:

01. Svalbard

02. Glass Moon

03. Awake

04. Windows

05. Silver Rain

06. In Circles

07. Anyhow