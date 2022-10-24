Leslie Jordan, the beloved actor, writer, and singer, has died at the age of 67.

TMZ reports that Jordan died Monday (October 24th) after suffering a medical emergency and crashing his car into the side of a building.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” said Jordan’s agent David Shaul in a statement confirming his death. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner, and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

A native of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Jordan was perhaps best known for his standout performance as Earl “Brother Boy” Ingram in the stage production and subsequent big-screen adaptation of Sordid Lives. He was also a celebrated TV actor, notably gaining fame for his Emmy-winning role as Karen’s frenemy Beverly Leslie in Will & Grace. Additionally, he starred in Hearts Afire and had multiple roles in Ryan Murphy’s anthology series American Horror Story.

Throughout his lengthy career, Jordan also made cameos in shows like Murphy Brown, Boston Public, and Boston Legal, as well as Ugly Betty, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, and Pee-Wee’s Playhouse. Most recently, he starred in The Cool Kids and Call Me Kat, the latter of which is currently airing its third season on Fox.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jordan went viral for posting daily videos on Instagram and gained millions of followers in the process. In addition to sharing personal stories about his childhood and career in Hollywood, he also did silly indoor bits and became a bright spot for his “hunker downers,” as the actor called his followers.

In 2021, Jordan released his debut album, Company’s Comin’, which saw him team up with the likes Dolly Parton, Eddie Vedder, Brandi Carlile, and more to sing a set of gospel hymns. He spoke about the project during an appearance on Kyle Meredith With…, which you can revisit here.