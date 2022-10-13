A new documentary titled Let There Be Drums! features such luminaries as Ringo Starr (The Beatles), Stewart Copeland (The Police), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) and more, including the last known filmed interview with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The movie is directed by filmmaker Justin Kreutzmann, son of Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann (also featured prominently in the documentary) and is set for both a theatrical and TVOD/EST release on October 28th (via Prime Video and Apple TV+), followed by a DVD release on November 1st (pre-order via Amazon).

Justin set out to make Let There Be Drums! in search of the answer to these questions: “Are drummers born that way or do they become that way? Does the urge to create rhythm and be an integral part of a band emanate from something within — or is it learned?”

The movie not only answers those questions, but also explores how music is passed down from generation to generation.

Along with the aforementioned drummers, Let There Be Drums! also features Mickey Hart (The Grateful Dead), Stephen Perkins (Jane’s Addiction), Matt Sorum (Guns N’ Roses), Tré Cool (Green Day) and Adrian Young (No Doubt), among others.

Below, see the exclusive premiere of the new trailer for Let There Be Drums!, as well as our Q&A with director Justin Kreutzmann.