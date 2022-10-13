Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Let There Be Drums! Documentary Features Ringo Starr and Last-Filmed Interview with Taylor Hawkins: Watch Trailer

A Q&A with director Justin Kreutzmann, son of Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann

Let There Be Drums! trailer Q&A
Ringo Starr and Taylor Hawkins, via Let There Be Drums!
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 13, 2022 | 11:00am ET

    A new documentary titled Let There Be Drums! features such luminaries as Ringo Starr (The Beatles), Stewart Copeland (The Police), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) and more, including the last known filmed interview with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

    The movie is directed by filmmaker Justin Kreutzmann, son of Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann (also featured prominently in the documentary) and is set for both a theatrical and TVOD/EST release on October 28th (via Prime Video and Apple TV+), followed by a DVD release on November 1st (pre-order via Amazon).

    Justin set out to make Let There Be Drums! in search of the answer to these questions: “Are drummers born that way or do they become that way? Does the urge to create rhythm and be an integral part of a band emanate from something within — or is it learned?”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The movie not only answers those questions, but also explores how music is passed down from generation to generation.

    Along with the aforementioned drummers, Let There Be Drums! also features Mickey Hart (The Grateful Dead), Stephen Perkins (Jane’s Addiction), Matt Sorum (Guns N’ Roses), Tré Cool (Green Day) and Adrian Young (No Doubt), among others.

    Below, see the exclusive premiere of the new trailer for Let There Be Drums!, as well as our Q&A with director Justin Kreutzmann.

    Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Iron Maiden Bruce Dickinson Ejects Fan

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Forcibly Removes Fan from Stage During Concert: Watch

October 13, 2022

trevor dunn trio convulsant new album

Trevor Dunn's Trio-Convulsant (Mr. Bungle) Announces First Album in 18 Years, Shares "Saint-Médard" and "Thaumaturge": Stream

October 13, 2022

boris rocky sweden split

Boris and Rocky & the Sweden Surprise Release New Split EP: Stream

October 13, 2022

show me the body ww4 stream

Show Me the Body Unleash Ominous New Song "WW4": Stream

October 13, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Let There Be Drums! Documentary Features Ringo Starr and Last-Filmed Interview with Taylor Hawkins: Watch Trailer

Menu Shop Search Newsletter