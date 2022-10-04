Menu
Lindsey Buckingham Cancels European Tour Due to “Ongoing Health Issues”

It's unclear whether Buckingham's North American tour, slated to begin this month, will continue as planned

lindsey buckingham canceled tour
Lindsey Buckingham, photo by Lauren Dukoff
October 3, 2022 | 10:28pm ET

    Lindsey Buckingham has canceled the rest of his 2022 European tour in light of “ongoing health issues.”

    “Due to ongoing health issues, Lindsey Buckingham is regrettably having to cancel the remaining shows on his current European tour. Refunds will be available from the point of purchase,” Buckingham’s representatives said in a statement. “Lindsey sends his deepest apologies to all his fans who were planning to attend and hopes to return to Europe in the future.”

    The former Fleetwood Mac guitarist was scheduled to perform in Glasgow tonight, October 3rd, Liverpool on October 4th, and Dublin on October 6th before heading to the United States for more shows. It’s unclear whether Buckinghams’ American tour dates will go on as planned.

    Buckingham’s health issues follow a 2019 scare in which he underwent emergency open heart surgery. While the procedure was mostly successful, it left his vocal cords temporary damaged.

    Buckingham’s latest tour is in support of his 2021 self-titled album. In August, he and Johnny Marr joined The Killers on stage in Los Angeles for a performance of their classic song “Mr. Brightside.”  While he may not be in Fleetwood Mac anymore — he was infamously kicked out in 2018 after bandmate/ex-flame Stevie Nicks became “a little bit like Trump,”  he said — he still features heavily on our ranking of the band’s albums.

