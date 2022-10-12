Local Natives Share Sleek New Single “Just Before the Morning”: Stream

Local Natives are continuing to keep themselves busy between albums, and today, they’ve shared a new single called “Just Before the Morning.”

While “Just Before the Morning” teeters more towards the pop end of the scale for the indie rock veterans, it still feels quintessentially Local Natives: Taylor Rice’s lead vocals are gorgeous as ever, and there’s no shortage of their distinct sweeping harmonies. With its sleek production, “Just Before the Morning” evokes the effortless cool of the band’s Los Angeles home base, recalling the heavy haze of a peculiarly warm autumn night.

“‘Just Before the Morning’ came from a burst of creativity after we finally reconnected in the studio,” the band explains in a press release. “The song explores the cyclical nature of life and the many ways in which we begin again.”

Additionally, on the heels of their whopping “Inside an Hourglass” Tour, Local Natives have announced an upcoming set of intimate performances at the Masonic Lodge in Los Angeles on November 15th and 16th, which promise “new takes on classics, deep cuts, rare covers, and live experimentation,” and, presumably, some more new tracks. Head over to Ticketmaster to secure your seats, and then watch the music video for Local Natives’ “Just Before the Morning” below.

Local Natives also shared two new singles this summer called “Desert Snow” and “Hourglass.” Last year, the band shared the covers EP Music From The Pen Gala 1983, which they recorded for the Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door.