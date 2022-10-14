Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

M. Shadows Admits Avenged Sevenfold “Cut a Little Too Close” to Metallica on Hail to the King

The singer also points out that the album is quite successful despite the criticism

Avenged Sevenfold Metallica
Avenged Sevenfold’s M. Shadows (photo by Kameron Pollock) and Metallica’s James Hetfield (photo by Ross Halfin)
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 14, 2022 | 12:37pm ET

    Avenged Sevenfold’s 2013 album Hail to the King attained platinum certification and yielded two No. 1 mainstream rock singles, but has been criticized for containing songs that sound too similar to Metallica. In a new social media post, A7X frontman M. Shadows admits that the album “cut a little too close” to the metal legends.

    As Avenged Sevenfold prepare to release their long-awaited follow up to 2016’s The Stage, Shadows took to Twitter to respond to fan commentary on Hail to the King.

    It started when one fan defended the album, tweeting, “Hot take: The ‘Hail to the King’ album by @TheOfficialA7X is amazing and deserves respect. So many people chaff at the ‘simple riffs’ and classic hard rock sound, but the album has incredible complexity under the surface, if you really listen.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Shadows pointed out the the album and its title track are actually among the band’s most successful releases, replying, “‘Hail to the King’ (the song) streams more than double any other tracks we have weekly. The album is on track to out-sell all the others … yet a portion of the fan base acts like it was a failure by all accounts.”

    The next day, another fan pointed out the Metallica similarities, writing, “Loved the record. Still do. Although I must know one thing, was ‘Sad But True’ and ‘Enter Sandman’ running through your minds when recording ‘Shepherd of Fire’ and ‘This Means War’?”

    To that, Shadows responded, “Yes, in hindsight we cut a little too close. But all you can do is learn and move on.”

    Advertisement

    Avenged Sevenfold M Shadows End Racism
     Editor's Pick
    Avenged Sevenfold’s M. Shadows Urges Rock and Metal Community to Stand Up Against Racism

    Avenged Sevenfold have largely been out of the spotlight for the past four years. The band had to cancel a summer 2018 tour due to Shadows’ vocal issues at the time, and hasn’t played a concert since June of that year. In the meantime, they’ve been toiling away at a new album. A couple weeks ago, drummer Brooks Wackerman posted a photo of the band in the studio on Instagram, simply writing, “Done,” implying that the album was finished.

    See M. Shadows’ tweets below, and take a listen to “Shepherd of Fire” and “This Means War” to see if you hear any similarities to Metallica.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Filter new song

Filter Unveil New Song "For the Beaten": Stream

October 14, 2022

Rival Sons new album

Rival Sons Announce New Album DARKFIGHTER, Release "Nobody Wants to Die": Stream

October 14, 2022

Gojira

Gojira Unleash New Song "Our Time Is Now" as Part of EA Sports NHL 23 Soundtrack: Stream

October 14, 2022

Iron Maiden Bruce Dickinson Ejects Fan

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Forcibly Removes Fan from Stage During Concert: Watch

October 13, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

M. Shadows Admits Avenged Sevenfold "Cut a Little Too Close" to Metallica on Hail to the King

Menu Shop Search Newsletter