Allison Williams’ AI Experiment Goes Wrong in M3GAN Trailer: Watch

Out January 13th

m3gan trailer allison williams horror thriller movie news watch
M3GAN (Universal)
October 11, 2022 | 2:43pm ET

    Making new friends is hard, but in the trailer for Universal’s upcoming horror M3GAN, we meet someone who might be able to help. See Allison Williams in the official clip released today ahead of the film’s January 13th release.

    Gemma (Williams) is a toy-company roboticist who’s suddenly thrown into parenthood when her 8-year-old niece Cady (The Haunting of Hill House‘s Violet McGraw) becomes orphaned. In an effort to curb Cady’s grief, Gemma introduces her to the prototype of M3GAN, a child-size, lifelike doll that uses artificial intelligence to become your new best friend: “Ever since I was little, I dreamed of this perfect toy that would protect a kid from ever feeling lonely or sad,” Gemma says in the clip.

    This doll’s name is M3GAN, short for Model 3 Generative Android, and its goal is to “protect Cady from harm, both physical and emotional.” Seems simple enough, but once M3GAN’s limits are tested, it becomes unclear how far the android will actually go to keep her human best friend safe.

    Related Video

    Gerard Johnstone directed M3GAN from a screenplay by Akela Cooper, based on a story by Cooper and horror veteran James Wan. It also stars Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Lori Dungey, and Stephane Garneau-Monten. Watch the trailer for M3GAN below.

    Since HBO’s Girls wrapped, we’ve seen Williams in films like The Perfection and Jordan Peele’s Get Out.

