Madame Tussaud Removes Kanye West’s Wax Figure, Peloton Removes His Music

Kanye West is no longer an admirable figure as he continues to spout antisemitic rhetoric, which is why Madame Tussauds removed his wax figure from its London location.

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, a spokesperson for the wax museum announced Wednesday that “Ye’s figure has been retired from the attraction floor to our archive. Each profile earns their place at Madame Tussauds London and we listen to our guests and the public on who they expect to see at the attraction.”

Kanye has been dropped by a number of business partners (and even his lawyer) since he began a serious slide into fascism this month. After wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt with Candace Owens at Paris Fashion Week and tweeting that he was going to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” the rapper made unsavory comments relating to the longstanding myth that Jewish people control financial systems in an interview with Tucker Carlson. Since then, companies like JPMorgan Chase, Balenciaga, Gap, and adidas have cut ties with West, and Skechers made clear they want nothing to do with him either.

Besides Madame Tussauds, Peloton is another company now distancing itself from Kanye. The exercise brand has vowed not to include West’s music in any new future classes, and says it won’t suggest old classes that feature his music in its proactive recommendations to members. All of these lost deals have reportedly cost the artist $1.5 billion, and it doesn’t look like the hits will stop coming any time soon.

And to add even more insult to injury, TJ Maxx announced Wednesday that it has instructed its buyers not to purchase any excess Yeezy merchandise .

Kanye has said a lot of stupid, deplorable shit in recent weeks, and the fallout can be hard to keep up with. For a full rundown of his past antisemitism (and the ire it’s drawn from the general public), check out our timeline here.