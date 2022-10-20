Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Maggie Rogers Announces 2023 “Feral Joy Tour”

With support from Del Water Gap

Advertisement
maggie rogers 2023 tour feral joy tickets
Maggie Rogers, photo by Olivia Bee
October 20, 2022 | 2:13pm ET

    Maggie Rogers has announced “The Feral Joy Tour” in support of Surrenderher sophomore album from last summer.

    “[B]een waiting 3 years for this,” Rogers wrote in a social media announcement, “sooo ready.” The 13-date US jaunt kicks off February 11th in Boston and zigzags westward until wrapping March 5th in San Francisco. Along the way, Rogers will be supported by Del Water Gap, the solo project of S. Holden Jaffe.

    General ticket sales begin Friday, October 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time. There are also at least three paths to pre-sale tickets: American Express cardholders can purchase in some markets starting October 25th; Maggie Rogers fan club members can sign up for a pre-sale code through the tour website and purchase tickets beginning October 26th; and anyone can access pre-sale for select cities October 25th through Ticketmaster (use code PUMPKIN).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Rogers is also touring the UK later this month into November, and in June she’ll trek through mainland Europe. Check out her full list of tour dates below, and get tickets here.

    Maggie Rogers 2022-23 Tour Dates:
    10/31 — Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
    11/01 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
    11/02 — Dublin, IR @ 3Olympia Theatre
    11/04 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
    11/05 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
    11/07 — Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
    11/08 — Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome
    11/10 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
    02/11 — Boston, MA Roadrunner
    02/13 — Washington, DC The Anthem
    02/15 — New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
    02/17 — Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
    02/18 — Minneapolis, MN The Armory
    02/19 — Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater
    02/22 — Atlanta, GA The Eastern
    02/24 — New Orleans, LA Orpheum Theater
    02/25 — Houston, TX 713 Music Hall
    02/26 — Dallas, TX The Factory in Deep Ellum
    03/01 — Los Angeles, CA The Shrine Auditorium
    03/02 — San Diego, CA The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
    03/05 — San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
    06/12 — Zürich, CH @ Komplex
    06/13 — Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
    06/14 — Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik
    06/16 — Stockholm, SE @ Filadelfia
    06/17 — Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller
    06/18 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
    06/20 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt
    06/21 — Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg
    06/22 — Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Motley Crue Def Leppard 2023 World Tour

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard Announce 2023 World Tour

October 20, 2022

dawes 2023 tour dates tickets schedule live music alternative rock news

Dawes Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

October 19, 2022

Andrea Bocelli tickets tour In Concert 2022 2023 how to buy seats dates europe family christmas holiday matteo virginia

How to Get Tickets to Andrea Bocelli's 2022-2023 Tour

October 19, 2022

matt pike tour 2022

High on Fire's Matt Pike to Embark on Fall 2022 US Tour

October 19, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Maggie Rogers Announces 2023 "Feral Joy Tour"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter