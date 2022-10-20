Maggie Rogers Announces 2023 “Feral Joy Tour”

Maggie Rogers has announced “The Feral Joy Tour” in support of Surrender, her sophomore album from last summer.

“[B]een waiting 3 years for this,” Rogers wrote in a social media announcement, “sooo ready.” The 13-date US jaunt kicks off February 11th in Boston and zigzags westward until wrapping March 5th in San Francisco. Along the way, Rogers will be supported by Del Water Gap, the solo project of S. Holden Jaffe.

General ticket sales begin Friday, October 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time. There are also at least three paths to pre-sale tickets: American Express cardholders can purchase in some markets starting October 25th; Maggie Rogers fan club members can sign up for a pre-sale code through the tour website and purchase tickets beginning October 26th; and anyone can access pre-sale for select cities October 25th through Ticketmaster (use code PUMPKIN).

Rogers is also touring the UK later this month into November, and in June she’ll trek through mainland Europe. Check out her full list of tour dates below, and get tickets here.

Maggie Rogers 2022-23 Tour Dates:

10/31 — Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

11/01 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

11/02 — Dublin, IR @ 3Olympia Theatre

11/04 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

11/05 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

11/07 — Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

11/08 — Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome

11/10 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

02/11 — Boston, MA Roadrunner

02/13 — Washington, DC The Anthem

02/15 — New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

02/17 — Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

02/18 — Minneapolis, MN The Armory

02/19 — Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater

02/22 — Atlanta, GA The Eastern

02/24 — New Orleans, LA Orpheum Theater

02/25 — Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

02/26 — Dallas, TX The Factory in Deep Ellum

03/01 — Los Angeles, CA The Shrine Auditorium

03/02 — San Diego, CA The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

03/05 — San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

06/12 — Zürich, CH @ Komplex

06/13 — Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

06/14 — Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik

06/16 — Stockholm, SE @ Filadelfia

06/17 — Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller

06/18 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

06/20 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt

06/21 — Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg

06/22 — Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg