Maggie Rogers Announces 2023 “Feral Joy Tour”

Maggie Rogers has announced “The Feral Joy Tour” in support of Surrender, her sophomore album from last summer.
“[B]een waiting 3 years for this,” Rogers wrote in a social media announcement, “sooo ready.” The 13-date US jaunt kicks off February 11th in Boston and zigzags westward until wrapping March 5th in San Francisco. Along the way, Rogers will be supported by Del Water Gap, the solo project of S. Holden Jaffe.
General ticket sales begin Friday, October 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time. There are also at least three paths to pre-sale tickets: American Express cardholders can purchase in some markets starting October 25th; Maggie Rogers fan club members can sign up for a pre-sale code through the tour website and purchase tickets beginning October 26th; and anyone can access pre-sale for select cities October 25th through Ticketmaster (use code PUMPKIN).
Rogers is also touring the UK later this month into November, and in June she’ll trek through mainland Europe. Check out her full list of tour dates below, and get tickets here.
Maggie Rogers 2022-23 Tour Dates:
10/31 — Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
11/01 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
11/02 — Dublin, IR @ 3Olympia Theatre
11/04 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
11/05 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
11/07 — Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
11/08 — Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome
11/10 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
02/11 — Boston, MA Roadrunner
02/13 — Washington, DC The Anthem
02/15 — New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
02/17 — Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
02/18 — Minneapolis, MN The Armory
02/19 — Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater
02/22 — Atlanta, GA The Eastern
02/24 — New Orleans, LA Orpheum Theater
02/25 — Houston, TX 713 Music Hall
02/26 — Dallas, TX The Factory in Deep Ellum
03/01 — Los Angeles, CA The Shrine Auditorium
03/02 — San Diego, CA The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
03/05 — San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
06/12 — Zürich, CH @ Komplex
06/13 — Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
06/14 — Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik
06/16 — Stockholm, SE @ Filadelfia
06/17 — Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller
06/18 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
06/20 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt
06/21 — Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg
06/22 — Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg
been waiting 3 years for this. sooo ready. support from @delwatergap. tix on sale next friday. visit https://t.co/CUbWGrjPE0 for presale info 💥 see u sooooooooon ! pic.twitter.com/JaqLWm1WVG
— Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) October 20, 2022