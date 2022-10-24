Even Maisie Williams Thinks Game of Thrones “Definitely Fell Off at the End”

Maisie Williams doesn’t blame you if you checked out of Game of Thrones before the series finale: The actress admits she thinks the hit HBO show, which made her a household name, “definitely fell off at the end.”

Williams, who played Arya Stark in all eight seasons of Game of Thrones, got candid about the series on a recent Twitch stream with her brother James: “Honestly, it kinda popped off,” she said of her recent rewatch of the show. “For the longest time… I could never see it from the outside. So I could never say that and actually understand it. For the first time, it feels good to be proud of it. It was 10 years of my life. It feels nice.”

But even Winterfell’s greatest had to admit that GoT got tedious as it reached its final seasons. Thankfully, however, Williams seems to have good feelings about the series as a whole: “It definitely fell off at the end, but it started really strong,” she added. “For a long time, I had to avoid it because it was too triggering… but now I feel like I’ve made peace with it.”

Williams added that she’s also been keeping up with the GoT prequel series House of the Dragon, which just premiered its final episode of Season 1.

Since leaving Winterfell, Williams appeared as punk fashion icon Pamela “Jordan” Rooke in Hulu’s Sex Pistols miniseries Pistol.