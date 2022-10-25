Bryan Cranston “Heading” Possible Malcolm in the Middle Reboot, Says Frankie Muniz

Bryan Cranston could be headed back to his days as a hapless sitcom dad with a potential reboot of Malcolm in the Middle. In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, his co-star Frankie Muniz said Cranston was leading an effort to get “everything rolling” with a revival, which includes being involved with the script.

Now 36 years old, Muniz said that he’s now watched all seven seasons and 151 episodes of Malcolm in the Middle with his wife. With all the time that’s passed since the show aired, he’s been able to separate himself from being on the sitcom and watch it as a fan.

“I would love to know what the family’s up to,” Muniz told Fox News Digital. “I know Bryan Cranston is really into the idea and he’s kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling. So, there might be something. I would be down 100 percent. But I don’t know — we’ll see what happens.”

This isn’t the first time Muniz has spoken about bringing back Malcolm in the Middle. In December 2021, he said on Steve-O’s Wild Ride that Cranston had begun leading an effort for a revival around five years before and everyone was “on board except for one person.”

Indeed, Cranston revealed there had been “some conversation” about a Malcolm in the Middle movie during a Reddit AMA in December 2016. He added, “I don’t know if or when that could happen, I guess we have to gauge the temperament of the fans to see if [it’s] something they want.”

Just a few months before, Cranston had hinted at the possibility of doing something with Malcolm in the Middle when asked about a reunion by E! News. “There’s a possibility we want to start talking about the possibility of putting together a story that makes sense about that family 10 years or 12 years later,” he said.

Malcolm in the Middle aired from January 2000 through May 2006 and revolved around a lower-middle-class family. Muniz played the titular role, with Cranston as his father Hal and Jane Kaczmarek as his mother Lois. Christopher Masterson, Justin Berfield, and Erik Per Sullivan rounded out the cast as Hal and Lois’ other sons.