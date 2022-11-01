Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Måneskin Announce New Album Rush!

Out January 20th

Advertisement
maneskin fall tours tickets
Måneskin, photo by Joshua Druding
October 31, 2022 | 9:52pm ET

    Italian glam rockers Måneskin have announced a new album called Rush!, due out January 20th.

    The band’s third full-length will be available in a variety of configurations, including on CD and standard, white, red, and picture disk vinyl, with special box sets for sale as well. A full tracklist is still forthcoming, but the band previously previewed the album with “The Loneliest,” a melodramatic breakup ballad. Check out the record’s artwork below.

    On Monday (October 31st) Mäneskin kick off the “Loud Kids World Tour,” their first-ever headlining track of North America. The tour begins at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle and hits cities like San Francisco, Toronto, Montreal, New York, and Dallas before wrapping up December 16th at the Virgin Theater in Las Vegas. Most of the shows are sold out, but remaining tickets can be found over at Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    Rush! serves as the follow-up to Mäneskin’s blockbuster sophomore album, Teatro d’ira: Vol. I, which was released in 2021. Earlier this year, the band won the Best Alternative Award and experienced a wardrobe malfunction while performing “Supermodel” at the MTV Video Music Awards.

    Advertisement

    Rush! Artwork:

    maneskin rush! artwork

Around The Web

Latest Stories

kanye west soccer game

Kanye West Gets Into Argument at Kid's Soccer Game, Storms Off

October 31, 2022

patrick haggerty dead lavender country music lgbtqia news

R.I.P. Patrick Haggerty, Lavender Country Vocalist and Queer Activist Dead at 78

October 31, 2022

eddie vedder the who the seeker los angeles benefit watch

Eddie Vedder Joins The Who to Perform "The Seeker" at LA Benefit: Watch

October 31, 2022

Bruce Springsteen and Clarence Clemons

Bruce Springsteen Played Guitar for Clarence Clemons in the Hospital as He Passed Away

October 31, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Måneskin Announce New Album Rush!

Menu Shop Search Newsletter