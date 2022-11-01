Måneskin Announce New Album Rush!

Italian glam rockers Måneskin have announced a new album called Rush!, due out January 20th.

The band’s third full-length will be available in a variety of configurations, including on CD and standard, white, red, and picture disk vinyl, with special box sets for sale as well. A full tracklist is still forthcoming, but the band previously previewed the album with “The Loneliest,” a melodramatic breakup ballad. Check out the record’s artwork below.

On Monday (October 31st) Mäneskin kick off the “Loud Kids World Tour,” their first-ever headlining track of North America. The tour begins at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle and hits cities like San Francisco, Toronto, Montreal, New York, and Dallas before wrapping up December 16th at the Virgin Theater in Las Vegas. Most of the shows are sold out, but remaining tickets can be found over at Ticketmaster.

Rush! serves as the follow-up to Mäneskin’s blockbuster sophomore album, Teatro d’ira: Vol. I, which was released in 2021. Earlier this year, the band won the Best Alternative Award and experienced a wardrobe malfunction while performing “Supermodel” at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Rush! Artwork:

