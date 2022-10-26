Sorry, Ladies: Martha Stewart Also Wants to Date Pete Davidson

Oh, you thought you had a chance with Pete Davidson now that he’s single? We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but there’s yet another richer, older, and much more famous woman who might also have her eyes set on the ex-SNL star: Martha Stewart. The television personality revealed on a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show that she finds Davidson “sorta cute,” and would happily go on a date with him despite being over 50 years his senior.

The topic came up during a game of “Red Flag, Yellow Flag, Green Flag,” in which host Barrymore got a sense of Stewart’s ideal partner with a set of hypothetical scenarios. For the player, waving a red flag means that scenario is a dealbreaker, while a green flag indicates full speed ahead: “Your date has as many tattoos as Pete Davidson,” Barrymore suggested, to which Stewart immediately began whipping around her designated green flag.

After a roar of applause from the audience, Barrymore prompted a follow-up: “OK, your date is Pete Davidson.” Stewart once again let her green flag fly: “He’s dated so many women… I think that’s good. And he’s sorta cute. I know everybody loves him. I know him.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Stewart then recalled meeting Davidson as a “little twerp” back in 2015, on Comedy Central’s Roast of Justin Bieber: “He was even twerpier than Bieber!” Stewart exclaimed. But, apparently, she thinks Davidson’s done a lot of much-needed growing up in the years since then: “He is a good guy. He knows how to get in, and get out.” What exactly she meant by that, we’re not sure, but we do know the ball is very much in Davidson’s court now. Watch a clip from Martha Stewart on The Drew Barrymore Show below.

The newly-single Davidson recently went on many, many dates with Kaley Cuoco in the time-traveling rom-com Meet Cute.