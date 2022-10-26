Menu
It Sure Seems Like Matthew Perry Wants Keanu Reeves Dead

“Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”

matthew perry wishes keanu reeves were dead memoir friends
Matthew Perry in Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max) and Keanu Reeves (photo via Governo do Estado de São Paulo)
October 26, 2022 | 10:54am ET

    One of the repeated, uh, jokes (?) in Matthew Perry‘s new memoir is that every time someone dies, Perry wonders why it couldn’t have been Keanu Reeves.

    Perry’s new book Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing drops November 1st, and pre-release excerpts have made clear how close he came to death due to his unmanaged opioid addiction. What wasn’t known is just how much he chafes at Keanu Reeves’ existence.

    Via NME, Perry first mentioned his feelings in a section about the death of River Phoenix. Perry had starred opposite Phoenix in 1988’s A Night in the Life Of Jimmy Reardon, and the 1993 drug overdose hit him hard. “Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” Perry wrote.

    Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing also looks at the death of Chris Farley. “I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out,” Perry wrote. He added, “Keanu Reeves walks among us.”

    Perry has never worked on a project with Reeves, and reportedly does not expound on these feelings.

    Perry revisited the role that made him famous in last year’s HBO Max Friends reunion special. As for Reeves, in March he’ll star in John Wick 4, and he’s expected to return for a sequel to DC’s 2005 film, Constantine. Revisit our look at his 10 most iconic roles now.

