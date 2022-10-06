Menu
New Trailer for Meet Me in the Bathroom Is a Love Letter to New York Rock: Watch

A look at the early days of The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, LCD Soundsystem, and more

meet me in the bathroom documentary trailer watch stream
Meet Me in the Bathroom (Utopia)
October 6, 2022 | 1:02pm ET

    The new trailer for the documentary Meet Me in the Bathroom is out now, and the preview is an ode to turn-of-the-millennium rock and roll in New York City.

    Based on Lizzy Goodman’s bestselling book of the same name and directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace (Shut Up and Play the Hits), Meet Me in the Bathroom is a look at perhaps the last great pre-social media music scene. With fresh interviews and archival imagery, the film traces the breakouts and struggles of bands such as The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, LCD Soundsystem, The Moldy Peaches, Interpol, The Rapture, and TV on the Radio.

    Meet Me in the Bathroom premiered at Sundance earlier this year. It will arrive in theaters in New York and Los Angeles November 4th, play in theaters nationwide for one night only November 8th, and begin streaming on Showtime November 25th. Check out the new trailer below.

    In his review, Senior Writer Clint Worthington called it “a movie made by fans of the 2000s indie scene in NY, for those same fans.”

