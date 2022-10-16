Megan Thee Stallion’s LA Home Burglarized As She Prepares to Host on SNL

Megan Thee Stallion is in New York City this week preparing to host and perform on Saturday Night Live, and while she was away, her Los Angeles home was broken into by burglars who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of belongings.

As TMZ reports, two men — shown wearing hoodies and gloves in surveillance footage — stole an estimated $300,000 to $400,000 in jewelry, cash and electronics from Thee Stallion’s home. Police have not yet made any arrests.

Megan addressed the burglary on Twitter October 14th. “Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe,” she said, before adding, “Hotties I’m really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally.”

It’s understandable that Megan would need a break given the last few years she’s had. The rapper is in the midst of an ongoing trial against Tory Lanez, who she claims shot her in 2020. She released her sophomore album, Traumazine, in August, which featured the Songs of the Week “Pressurelicious” and “Her.” Additionally, she’s launched a mental health resource center called Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too, and recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe by appearing in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe ??? — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 14, 2022