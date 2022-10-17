Meryl Streep Joins Broken Social Scene to Sing “Anthems for a Seventeen Year‐Old Girl”: Watch

Broken Social Scene concluded their You Forgot It in People 20th anniversary tour in New York this weekend with one of the most random and star-studded guest appearances in recent memory. Meryl Streep and Tracey Ullman both joined the Canadian rock collective on stage to sing “Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl.”

According to a reddit user who was in attendance, BSS frontman Kevin Drew said he invited Ullman to the show after running into her in New York. In turn, Ullman apparently brought along Streep. Both actresses seemed to have the time of their lives on stage, with Streep making sure to immortalize the moment with her camera phone. Watch fan-capture footage of the performance below.

Last month, BSS further celebrated the anniversary of You Forgot It in People by sharing a 2003 bootleg recording of a concert in Toronto.