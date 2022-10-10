Menu
Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Joins Journey Onstage for Mashup of “Wheel in the Sky” and “Enter Sandman”: Watch

The metal guitarist jammed with the arena rock act during the latter's recent show in Hawaii

Journey with Metallica's Kirk Hammett
Journey’s Neal Schon and Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, via YouTube
October 10, 2022 | 4:50pm ET

    The worlds of heavy metal and arena rock collided in Hawaii when Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett joined Journey for a mashup performance of “Wheel in the Sky” and “Enter Sandman.”

    Hammett, who has a home in Hawaii, jumped onstage with Journey at their October 6th show in Honolulu. The Metallica axeman played alongside Journey guitarist Neal Schon on “Wheel in the Sky,” transitioning into the famous “Enter Sandman” riff a few minutes into the song, much to the fans’ delight. Journey singer Arnel Pineda even sung a few lines of the Metallica classic, before the band and Hammett went back into “Wheel in the Sky.”

    The Hawaii show wrapped up Journey’s touring for 2022, but the band has a handful of North American dates scheduled for March and April 2023, with tickets available here.

    Metallica, meanwhile, have a couple more gigs on tap for 2022. The first is a tribute to late Megaforce Records founders Jonny and Martha Zazula, taking place November 6th in Hollywood, Florida, with tickets available here. The second is the band’s annual “Helping Hands” concert to benefit their All Within My Hands Foundation, set for December 16th in Los Angeles.

    See Kirk Hammett rocking out with Journey in Hawaii in the video clips below.

     

