MGMT Plot Release of Live Album 11-11-11, 11 Years Later

Recorded at New York's Guggenheim Museum on November 11th, 2011

mgmt 11-11-11 live album
MGMT, photo by ​Brad Elterman
October 26, 2022 | 5:44pm ET

    On November 11th, 2011, MGMT performed an original 45-minute piece at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York to mark the opening of an exhibit celebrating the artist Maurizio Cattelan. Now, the band will finally release that performance as a live album, appropriately titled 11-11-11. The project, of course, arrives on 11-11-22.

    MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser were commissioned to write music in response to the 2011 Cattelan display, which suspended 130 pieces of art from varying heights. “We’re creating a musical experience that works for the building and for the construction and presentation of the Cattelan exhibit,” the duo said at the time. “It’s an art exhibit done in a completely original way, so it deserves music which is completely original.”

    After debuting their composition at a private museum event on 11-10-11, MGMT performed the music for the public on 11-11-11, the first of event of its kind at the Guggenheim. Now, the public performance will be available on black and colored vinyl; pre-orders are ongoing, while the LPs are expected to arrive in Spring 2023.

    MGMT’s last album was 2018’s Little Dark Agewhile a few years back they shared the 12-inch single “In the Afternoon” B/W “As You Move Through the World.”

    11-11-11 Artwork:

    mgmt 11-11-11 artwork

