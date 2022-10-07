Mike Patton: “Singers Are Fucking Idiots”

If anyone knows singing, it’s Mike Patton. He fronts numerous bands and has one of the greatest — if not the greatest — vocal ranges of all time. That all said, Patton insists that “singers are fucking idiots.”

In a new interview with Bandcamp that focuses on his extensive discography with his various bands and projects — including Faith No More, Mr. Bungle, Dead Cross, Fantômas, Tomahawk, and more — Patton discussed his role as a singer.

“I still see it as, ‘I am here to help,'” reasoned Patton. “I am a component. I think that’s important, but let’s be honest: Singers are fucking idiots. They think they own the fucking show, but they don’t, okay? That’s one thing I’ve learned over the years: All you’ve gotta do is sit back and be a part of the fucking band.”

Specifically talking about Dead Cross, the hardcore band for which he took over vocals in 2016 from original singer Gabe Serbian (who sadly passed away earlier this year), Patton explained, “I’m not pushing ideas on them, because guess what? They’ve got great ideas, and I don’t want to fuck it up.”

Dead Cross, who also feature drummer Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Misfits), guitarist Michael Crain, and bassist Justin Pearson, will release their second album, titled II, on October 28th.

Patton, who canceled tour dates with Faith No More and Mr. Bungle in 2021 for “mental health reasons,” opened up about his struggles in an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this year. “It’s easy to blame it on the pandemic,” he said. “But I’ll be honest, man: At the beginning of the pandemic, I was like, ‘This is f**king great. I can stay home and record.’ I’ve got a home studio. So I was like, ‘Yeah, what’s the big deal?’ And then something clicked, and I became completely isolated and almost antisocial [and] afraid of people.”

The singer, who also co-owns the record label Ipecac Recordings, will make his return to the stage when Mr. Bungle play a series of shows in South America in December.

For fascinating insight into Patton’s various musical projects, read the full interview with the singer at Bandcamp.