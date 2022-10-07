Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Mike Patton: “Singers Are Fucking Idiots”

"All you’ve gotta do is sit back and be a part of the fucking band"

Mike Patton
Mike Patton, photo by Jay Blakesberg
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 7, 2022 | 6:11pm ET

    If anyone knows singing, it’s Mike Patton. He fronts numerous bands and has one of the greatest — if not the greatest — vocal ranges of all time. That all said, Patton insists that “singers are fucking idiots.”

    In a new interview with Bandcamp that focuses on his extensive discography with his various bands and projects — including Faith No More, Mr. Bungle, Dead Cross, Fantômas, Tomahawk, and more — Patton discussed his role as a singer.

    “I still see it as, ‘I am here to help,'” reasoned Patton. “I am a component. I think that’s important, but let’s be honest: Singers are fucking idiots. They think they own the fucking show, but they don’t, okay? That’s one thing I’ve learned over the years: All you’ve gotta do is sit back and be a part of the fucking band.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Specifically talking about Dead Cross, the hardcore band for which he took over vocals in 2016 from original singer Gabe Serbian (who sadly passed away earlier this year), Patton explained, “I’m not pushing ideas on them, because guess what? They’ve got great ideas, and I don’t want to fuck it up.”

    Dead Cross, who also feature drummer Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Misfits), guitarist Michael Crain, and bassist Justin Pearson, will release their second album, titled II, on October 28th.

    Faith No More Angel Dust Anniversary
     Editor's Pick
    30 Years Ago, Faith No More Dealt Out the Masterful Angel Dust

    Patton, who canceled tour dates with Faith No More and Mr. Bungle in 2021 for “mental health reasons,” opened up about his struggles in an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this year. “It’s easy to blame it on the pandemic,” he said. “But I’ll be honest, man: At the beginning of the pandemic, I was like, ‘This is f**king great. I can stay home and record.’ I’ve got a home studio. So I was like, ‘Yeah, what’s the big deal?’ And then something clicked, and I became completely isolated and almost antisocial [and] afraid of people.”

    Advertisement

    The singer, who also co-owns the record label Ipecac Recordings, will make his return to the stage when Mr. Bungle play a series of shows in South America in December.

    For fascinating insight into Patton’s various musical projects, read the full interview with the singer at Bandcamp.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Alice in Chains Dirt Anniversary

Alice in Chains' Dirt Re-Enters Top 10 of Billboard 200 Chart on Its 30th Anniversary

October 7, 2022

Serj Tankian

Serj Tankian: Fans "Scare the Shit Out of Me" by Screaming "Wake Up" Right Behind Me

October 7, 2022

steel panther new album on the prowl

Steel Panther Announce New Album, Share Raunchy Lead Single "Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)”: Stream

October 6, 2022

Nickelback new song Those Days

Nickelback Name Check Guns N' Roses, Motörhead, and "Purple Rain" in New Song "Those Days": Stream

October 6, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mike Patton: "Singers Are Fucking Idiots"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter