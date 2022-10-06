Just a few days after Velma was confirmed (again) to be a lesbian in an upcoming Scooby-Doo! movie, Mindy Kaling has unveiled the cast for her HBO Max adult animated series starring the Mystery Inc. member.

During a panel at New York Comic Con (via Variety) on Thursday, October 6th, Kaling revealed Velma will feature Sam Richardson as Shaggy, Constance Wu as Daphne, and Glenn Howerton as Fred. Kaling will voice the eponymous character.

The stacked voice cast also features “Weird Al” Yankovic, Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Ming-Na Wen, Ken Leung, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, Fortune Feimster, Yvonne Orji, Sarayu Blue, Nicole Byer, Shay Mitchell, Debby Ryan, Kulap Vilaysak, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

In the official logline, Velma is described as “the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. This original and humorous spin unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers.”

Charlie Grandy will serve as showrunner and share executive producer duties with Kaling, Howard Klein, and Sam Register.

Spanning 10 episodes, the first season of Velma will debut on HBO Max in 2023.

It’s worth noting that Velma is not related to Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, the animated film that whipped Twitter into a frenzy earlier this week when a viral clip showed Velma instantly enamored with criminal Coco Diablo. Naturally, many fans were excited by Velma “coming out,” but Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated producer Tony Cervone previously confirmed in 2020 that she was intended to be queer in the 2010 to 2013 series.

Shortly after Cervone’s post, James Gunn, who co-wrote the 2002 live-action Scooby-Doo!, revealed Velma was “explicitly gay” in his original script for the movie, “but the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel).”