Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Mindy Kaling’s Animated Velma Series Casts Sam Richardson, Constance Wu, “Weird Al” Yankovic, and More

The Scooby-Doo protagonist will be voiced by Kaling, with Richardson as Shaggy and Wu as Daphne

mindy kaling velma cast scooby doo series hbo max sam richardson constance wu weird al
Constance Wu (photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images), Mindy Kaling (photo by Neil Grabowsky), and Sam Richardson in Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
October 6, 2022 | 4:01pm ET

    Just a few days after Velma was confirmed (again) to be a lesbian in an upcoming Scooby-Doo! movie, Mindy Kaling has unveiled the cast for her HBO Max adult animated series starring the Mystery Inc. member.

    During a panel at New York Comic Con (via Variety) on Thursday, October 6th, Kaling revealed Velma will feature Sam Richardson as Shaggy, Constance Wu as Daphne, and Glenn Howerton as Fred. Kaling will voice the eponymous character.

    The stacked voice cast also features “Weird Al” Yankovic, Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Ming-Na Wen, Ken Leung, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, Fortune Feimster, Yvonne Orji, Sarayu Blue, Nicole Byer, Shay Mitchell, Debby Ryan, Kulap Vilaysak, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In the official logline, Velma is described as “the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. This original and humorous spin unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers.”

    Charlie Grandy will serve as showrunner and share executive producer duties with Kaling, Howard Klein, and Sam Register.

    Spanning 10 episodes, the first season of Velma will debut on HBO Max in 2023.

    It’s worth noting that Velma is not related to Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, the animated film that whipped Twitter into a frenzy earlier this week when a viral clip showed Velma instantly enamored with criminal Coco Diablo. Naturally, many fans were excited by Velma “coming out,” but Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated producer Tony Cervone previously confirmed in 2020 that she was intended to be queer in the 2010 to 2013 series.

    Advertisement

    Shortly after Cervone’s post, James Gunn, who co-wrote the 2002 live-action Scooby-Doo!, revealed Velma was “explicitly gay” in his original script for the movie, “but the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel).”

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Chris Pratt as Mario

Chris Pratt is a-me, Mario, in First Trailer for Super Mario Bros. Movie: Watch

October 6, 2022

john waters liarmouth first film 18 yearsjohn waters liarmouth first film 18 years road house novel adaptation

John Waters to Direct Liarmouth, His First Film in 18 Years

October 6, 2022

Austin City Limits 2022 livestream schedule

Austin City Limits' 2022 Livestream to Feature Paramore, Kacey Musgraves, The Chicks & More

October 6, 2022

elton john sues daily mail prince harry elizbeth hurley publishers lawsuit gross invasion of privacy criminal activity

Elton John Group Sues Daily Mail for “Criminal Activity and Gross Breaches of Privacy”

October 6, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mindy Kaling's Animated Velma Series Casts Sam Richardson, Constance Wu, "Weird Al" Yankovic, and More

Menu Shop Search Newsletter