Original Misfits Announce Las Vegas New Year’s Eve Show

The December 31st gig features support from Circle Jerks and Tiger Army

misfits las vegas
Glenn Danzig of Misfits, photo by Heather Kaplan
October 4, 2022 | 10:42am ET

    The Original Misfits have announced a New Year’s Eve concert at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

    Frontman Glenn Danzig, bassist Jerry Only, and guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein will once again join forces for the December 31st concert. The upcoming Vegas show is set for 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, with Circle Jerks and Tiger Army providing support.

    Tickets start at $129.75. The artist pre-sale begins tomorrow (October 5th) at noon ET via this location using the password HELLVEGAS. General sales begin at 10 a.m. local time on Friday (October 7th).

    It will be the third and final show of 2022 for the reunited Misfits lineup. The band previously headlined Riot Fest in Chicago last month and will play a Halloween gig with Alice Cooper and The Distillers on October 29th at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas (get tickets via Ticketmaster).

    Since Danzig and Jerry Only settled their longtime feud to reunite the Misfits’ classic lineup in 2016, the group has played only 15 shows, counting the aforementioned Riot Fest date. As evidenced by the selective one-off/holiday gigs left on its 2022 slate, the band continues to make live appearances few and far between, aligning with Danzig’s prior remarks about no longer touring.

    Below you can view the show poster for the Original Misfits’ Las Vegas show on New Year’s Eve.

    Misfits Las Vegas New Years Eve Poster

