Modern English Make Late-Night Debut with “I Melt with You” on Fallon: Watch

Jimmy Fallon took us back to the ’80s on the latest episode of The Tonight Show with Ralph Macchio, Jennifer Beals, Lea Thompson, and musical guests Modern English, who were making their late-night talk show debut.

“I Melt with You” dropped in 1982 and became the new wavers biggest hit before or since, with constant play on MTV and a boost from Valley Girl, now best remembered as Nicolas Cage’s first starring role. The veterans gave a classic stand-and-deliver performance, with no frills but no wrong notes or missteps, either. Check it out below.

Elsewhere in the episode, Macchio gave some insight into the casting of Karate Kid and his memoir, Waxing On, while Jennifer Beals spoke about her Dirty Dancing hesitation, and Lea Thompson talked Back to the Future. Check out clips from the episode, as well as Modern English’s performance of “I Melt with You,” below.

Modern English just wrapped up a 40th anniversary tour for After the Snow, their 1982 album that features the classic “I Melt With You.” For those who didn’t get to attend the shows, the live album After the Snow: Live From Indigo at the O2 is on sale now on CD and DVD.