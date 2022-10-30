Morrissey has announced his new solo album, Bonfire of Teenagers, which will be released in February 2023.
Bonfire of Teenagers was recorded in Los Angeles with producer Andrew Watt. Across the album’s 11 tracks, Morrissey is joined by several big-name collaborators, including Miley Cyrus, Iggy Pop, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith and Flea, Josh Klinghoffer, and Jesse Tobias.
Below, you can watch fan-captured of Morrissey performing the album’s title track during a recent concert.
Capitol Records will release Bonfire of Teenagers worldwide — except in the UK, where the singer does not currently have a label deal. Additionally, Capitol has licensed the rights to reissue several of Morrissey’s previous albums, including Southpaw Grammar, You Are The Quarry, Ringleader of the Tormentors, Years of Refusal, World Peace is None of Your Business.
Next month, Morrissey will embark on a 14-date North American tour (tickets are available here).
Bonfire of Teenagers Tracklist:
01. I Am Veronica
02. Rebels Without Applause
03. Kerouac’s Crack
04. Ha Ha Harlem
05. I Live in Oblivion
06. Bonfire of Teenagers
07. My Funeral
08. Diana Dors
09. I Ex-love You
10. Sure Enough The Telephone Rings
11. Saint In a Stained Glass Windo