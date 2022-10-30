Menu
Morrissey Announces New Album Bonfire of Teenagers

The 11-track LP features Miley Cyrus, Iggy Pop, Flea, Chad Smith, and more

Morrissey, photo by Jake Walters
October 29, 2022 | 10:30pm ET

    Morrissey has announced his new solo album, Bonfire of Teenagers, which will be released in February 2023.

    Bonfire of Teenagers was recorded in Los Angeles with producer Andrew Watt. Across the album’s 11 tracks, Morrissey is joined by several big-name collaborators, including Miley Cyrus, Iggy Pop, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith and Flea, Josh Klinghoffer, and Jesse Tobias.

    Below, you can watch fan-captured of Morrissey performing the album’s title track during a recent concert.

    Capitol Records will release Bonfire of Teenagers worldwide — except in the UK, where the singer does not currently have a label deal. Additionally, Capitol has licensed the rights to reissue several of Morrissey’s previous albums, including Southpaw Grammar, You Are The Quarry, Ringleader of the Tormentors, Years of Refusal, World Peace is None of Your Business.

    Next month, Morrissey will embark on a 14-date North American tour (tickets are available here).

    Bonfire of Teenagers Tracklist:
    01. I Am Veronica
    02. Rebels Without Applause
    03. Kerouac’s Crack
    04. Ha Ha Harlem
    05. I Live in Oblivion
    06. Bonfire of Teenagers
    07. My Funeral
    08. Diana Dors
    09. I Ex-love You
    10. Sure Enough The Telephone Rings
    11. Saint In a Stained Glass Windo

