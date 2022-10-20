Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard Announce 2023 World Tour

The two bands will hit Mexico, South America, the UK and Europe next year

Advertisement
Motley Crue Def Leppard 2023 World Tour
Motley Crue and Def Leppard, via Live Nation
October 20, 2022 | 12:14pm ET

    After conquering stadiums in North America over the summer, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard are taking their co-headlining tour worldwide in 2023. The two bands have just announced dates in Mexico, South America, the UK and Europe for next year.

    The newly announced run kicks off with February 18th and 21st shows in Mexico City and Monterrey, respectively, before hitting South America from late February through mid March. From there, the two bands will hit the UK and Europe from late May through early July.

    After a two-year delay due to the pandemic, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard finally kicked off their North American “Stadium Tour” this past June. The outing began with Crüe drummer Tommy Lee only able to perform a few songs each night, as he had broken his ribs in a fall just prior to the launch. Eventually, he was able to play full sets, but then made headlines for encouraging fans to expose their privates during the second half of the tour. Overall, the North American trek was mega-successful, raking in $173.5 million in ticket sales.

    Advertisement

    “We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can’t wait to take the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023,” stated Mötley Crüe in announcing the global outing. “Crüeheads in Latin America and Europe: Get ready!!”

    def leppard motley crue tour earnings
     Editor's Pick
    Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard Stadium Tour Grosses $173.5 Million

    Tickets for the UK and Europe go on sale October 28th, with pre-sales beginning October 25th. For Mexico and South America, tickets go on sale October 27th, with pre-sales starting October 21st. See a promo video and individual Ticketmaster links in the itinerary below for select shows.

    Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard 2023 “World Tour” Dates:
    02/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol (Tix)
    02/21 – Monterrey, MX @ Estadio Banorte (Tix)
    02/25 – Bogota, CO @ Parque Simon Bolivar
    02/28 – Lima, PE @ Estadio Nacional
    03/03 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida
    03/07 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque
    03/09 – Curitiba, BR @ Estádio Couto Pereira
    03/11 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Arena do Grêmio
    05/22 – Sheffield, UK @ Bramall Lane (Tix)
    05/25 – Mönchengladbach, DE @ SparkassenPark
    05/27 – Munich, DE @ Koenigsplatz (Tix)
    05/29 – Budapest, HU @ MVM Dome
    05/31 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena Kraków (Tix)
    06/02 – Prague, CZ @ Prague Rocks * (Tix)
    06/03 – Hannover, DE @ Expo Plaza (Tix)
    06/07 – Solvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival *
    06/09 – Hyvinkää, FI @ RockFest *
    06/11 – Trondheim, NO @ Trondheim Rocks * (Tix)
    06/14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell *
    06/18 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting *
    06/20 – Milan, IT @ Ippodromo SNAI San Siro (Tix)
    06/23 – Lisbon, PT @ Passeio Maritimo de Alges
    06/24 – Rivas-Vaciamadrid, ES @ Auditorio Miguel Ríos (Tix)
    06/27 – Thun, CH @ Stockhorn Arena
    07/01 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium (Tix)
    07/02 – Lytham, UK @ Lytham Festival * (Tix)
    07/04 – Dublin, Ireland @ Marlay Park (Tix)
    07/06 – Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park (Tix)

    Advertisement

    * = festival appearance

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

Around The Web

Latest Stories

dawes 2023 tour dates tickets schedule live music alternative rock news

Dawes Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

October 19, 2022

Andrea Bocelli tickets tour In Concert 2022 2023 how to buy seats dates europe family christmas holiday matteo virginia

How to Get Tickets to Andrea Bocelli's 2022-2023 Tour

October 19, 2022

matt pike tour 2022

High on Fire's Matt Pike to Embark on Fall 2022 US Tour

October 19, 2022

weedeater 2022 tour

Weedeater Announce Fall 2022 US Tour

October 19, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard Announce 2023 World Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter