After conquering stadiums in North America over the summer, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard are taking their co-headlining tour worldwide in 2023. The two bands have just announced dates in Mexico, South America, the UK and Europe for next year.

The newly announced run kicks off with February 18th and 21st shows in Mexico City and Monterrey, respectively, before hitting South America from late February through mid March. From there, the two bands will hit the UK and Europe from late May through early July.

After a two-year delay due to the pandemic, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard finally kicked off their North American “Stadium Tour” this past June. The outing began with Crüe drummer Tommy Lee only able to perform a few songs each night, as he had broken his ribs in a fall just prior to the launch. Eventually, he was able to play full sets, but then made headlines for encouraging fans to expose their privates during the second half of the tour. Overall, the North American trek was mega-successful, raking in $173.5 million in ticket sales.

“We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can’t wait to take the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023,” stated Mötley Crüe in announcing the global outing. “Crüeheads in Latin America and Europe: Get ready!!”

Tickets for the UK and Europe go on sale October 28th, with pre-sales beginning October 25th. For Mexico and South America, tickets go on sale October 27th, with pre-sales starting October 21st. See a promo video and individual Ticketmaster links in the itinerary below for select shows.

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard 2023 “World Tour” Dates:

02/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol (Tix)

02/21 – Monterrey, MX @ Estadio Banorte (Tix)

02/25 – Bogota, CO @ Parque Simon Bolivar

02/28 – Lima, PE @ Estadio Nacional

03/03 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida

03/07 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

03/09 – Curitiba, BR @ Estádio Couto Pereira

03/11 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Arena do Grêmio

05/22 – Sheffield, UK @ Bramall Lane (Tix)

05/25 – Mönchengladbach, DE @ SparkassenPark

05/27 – Munich, DE @ Koenigsplatz (Tix)

05/29 – Budapest, HU @ MVM Dome

05/31 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena Kraków (Tix)

06/02 – Prague, CZ @ Prague Rocks * (Tix)

06/03 – Hannover, DE @ Expo Plaza (Tix)

06/07 – Solvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival *

06/09 – Hyvinkää, FI @ RockFest *

06/11 – Trondheim, NO @ Trondheim Rocks * (Tix)

06/14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell *

06/18 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting *

06/20 – Milan, IT @ Ippodromo SNAI San Siro (Tix)

06/23 – Lisbon, PT @ Passeio Maritimo de Alges

06/24 – Rivas-Vaciamadrid, ES @ Auditorio Miguel Ríos (Tix)

06/27 – Thun, CH @ Stockhorn Arena

07/01 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium (Tix)

07/02 – Lytham, UK @ Lytham Festival * (Tix)

07/04 – Dublin, Ireland @ Marlay Park (Tix)

07/06 – Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park (Tix)

* = festival appearance